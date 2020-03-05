2020 is pivotal year for ties between Europe and Africa

By Ursula von der Leyen

The European Union and Africa are long-standing strategic partners, whose prosperity and security are closely interlinked. The partnership between Africa and Europe is finally coming of age and it is time to take it to a new level.

Africa wants to take its future into its own hands and Europe needs a strong Africa. Our aspirations coincide. We want to promote women and create jobs for youth, drive the digital innovation, promote sustainable economic growth and opportunity, and silence the guns in Africa.

We are both ready to play our part to achieve these goals.

In the coming months, our two continents will discuss how to turn these aspirations into reality.

Recently, the African Union Commission and the European Commission held the 10th college-to-college meeting.

It was the first milestone in a year that can redefine cooperation between our continents through a series of high-level meetings culminating in the EU-AU Summit in Brussels in October.

Our two continents are changing fast and the world is much more complex, but with the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development, and the AU’s Agenda 2063, we have shown that, if Europe and Africa join forces, we can help shape a new paradigm for multilateralism and a better future for the next generations.

We need a stronger partnership to tackle the key challenges of today, be it the green transition or the digital transformation, and to attend to the aspirations of our youth, fight inequalities, and alleviate suffering of refugees, displaced persons and victims of violations of human rights.

Economic growth in Africa continues to outperform that of the other continents. Africa will be home to the majority of the world’s fastest growing economies in the coming years.

Business environments are improving, and the digital revolution is spreading fast: Three in four Africans have a mobile phone, and African start-ups attract investment from all over the world.

The African Continental Free Trade Agreement adds a multiplying effect to these trends by creating a market of 1.2 billion people, but we need to overcome problems of connectivity and bridge the skills gap in the labour market through education and training. We can scale up the use of digital technologies to support development, economic transformation and business.

Our cooperation builds on over two decades of partnership between our sister organisations. The European Union as a bloc is Africa’s first partner in trade, investment, development assistance and security, and Africa as a whole is the EU’s third largest trading partner.

We are working closely together in the implementation of Africa’s initiative to silence the guns. Europe supports African solutions to African problems, and we are committed to adapt our support to African institutions in the face of changing security threats, such as terrorism, trafficking, and transnational crime.

Recognising that Africa is among the most affected by climate change, the two continents have played a key role in the adoption of the Paris Agreement displaying ambitious targets for climate action.

Europe aims at becoming climate neutral by 2050, while Africa wants to add to adaptation and mitigation its desire to promote cleaner industrialisation and urbanisation paths. Together we should promote sustainable technological solutions that preserve the planet

This year must bring about tangible change for Africans and Europeans. The 2020s can be the decade of a new and more mature friendship between our two continents. Together we can build solutions that work for Africa and for Europe alike.