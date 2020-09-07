2021 polls should not be a repeat of past mistakes

Emilly C. Maractho

I was a student in 2001 and chairperson of the Nebbi students community at Makerere University. I was interested in the affairs of the district and national issues.

So I attended a meeting where Ms Winnie Byanyima was addressing a group of women in Nebbi Town to rally support for Dr Kiiza Besigye’s presidential bid. It was the way she addressed him that made him attractive as Uganda’s future president. She said, ‘Col Dr Kiiza Besigye is a man you can trust’. She was believable too.

There was excitement. But it was the euphoria that engulfed our town when Dr Besigye arrived that convinced me, in a matter of months Uganda could have a new president. It was an exciting prospect because President Museveni had taken over power in January 1986 before I joined Primary One. But I had no appetite for politics. Yet, I closely followed the election and all others since.

The confusion over that election motivated me to do my undergraduate research project on individual merit. I did not understand it. People were deeply disillusioned. And I wanted to understand their pain, the betrayal they felt that was unfolding through the court case.

So my research focused on the effects of individual merit on Uganda’s democracy and political reforms. I studied Nebbi (now Zombo, Nebbi and Pakwach) as a case, focusing on the March presidential elections. I immersed myself in literature and read newspapers.

As I watch the events surrounding political parties and the party primaries unfold, some of the things I wrote in that undergraduate dissertation dangle in my face.

My research had suggested that individual merit would frustrate democratisation and impair chances for genuine political reforms. Many people did not understand it and thought it was the Movement.

Individual merit was provided for in Article 70 (d) of the Constitution. It implied that citizens intending to compete for political positions in Uganda might do so as individuals or persons but not as representatives of political organisations. It was intended to foster democracy by eliminating undemocratic tendencies witnessed under party rule such as vote rigging, violence, intimidation, miniaturisation of elections, abuse of state power, sectarianism, corruption and others as political parties remained in suspension.

Instead, I found that these problems had not gone away under the Movement. I had written then that ‘individual merit as a system was more fictional, a system that was transplant in its theory, and not in the manner in which it functioned’.

I also noted that ‘whereas the National Resistance Movement (NRM) continued to entrench itself firmly in Uganda’s political arena, its broad-based feature had rapidly degenerated towards an exclusive political organisation catering for the desires of an exclusive group, consequent upon which political expediency had become a substitute for genuine political reforms in compliance with democratic principles’.

I further found that individual merit had been used to legitimise the powers of the NRM while it entrenched itself in power. Even then, individual merit was for those outside the NRM as many loyal candidates were sponsored by the Movement. Indeed, the National Executive Committee (NEC) had endorsed Mr Museveni as the Movement candidate in that election.

One of the biggest problems individual merit created for our future democratic prospects was that it shifted the debates from issues to personalities and stifled free will by open vote buying.

While I found that the 2001 elections were a repeater of past mistakes under party rule that individual merit sought to address, the 2021 elections risk doing the same. The digital campaigns, creation of cities and numerous constituencies, weakening of the electorate due to Covid-19 measures, and the rise of new actors in the democratic process increase the stakes.

With media reach a challenge for many actors, campaigns might drive the electoral process underground where meetings happen in unconventional places like churches and restaurants. It must be noted that while elections are not the only indicator of democracy, most democracies are judged by their quality.

For some people, the mass-ness of the NRM party is something to pride in and the near death of the Opposition a cause for celebration. But it represents the lack of space for people to organise and a recipe for disaster given that our institutions have been weakened by it, separation of power collapsing around it, and shady political reforms thrive in it.

If we do not become deliberate in our pursuit for peaceful elections, search for meaningful political reforms, respect for plurality, strengthening democratic institutions like political parties, or allowing a descent degree of freedom of expression, then we are headed for a painful and difficult future.