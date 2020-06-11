Adopting Internet amid Covid is key

By Timothy Musoke

With our future as a country and the world in general, a bit uncertain and with both history and a number of experts projecting that Covid-19 will not be wiped out soon, at least not until the vaccine is discovered and commissioned, the Internet is yet to be recognised as a basic necessity in Africa albeit at the first level of Abraham Maslow’s Hierarchy of needs;

It is about time that everyone, including government, development partners, businesses and individuals rethink strategies that will enable everyone carry out their operations both during and after Covid-19 aided by technology and more specifically, the Internet. According to Forbes, Covid-19 has pushed Internet usage up to 70 per cent globally as people go online for different reasons, work, shopping, business, education, and social reasons, among others.

In Uganda, during the lockdown instituted to curb the spread of the coronavirus, there has been a sharp increase in residential Internet users. Bandwidth utilisation in the home user segment has more than doubled with about 150 per cent increase as organisations have continued to embrace the concept of working from home, and e-learning has come to the fore. This has been made possible through the increased use of various online collaboration applications and tools.

Against this backdrop, it is safe to say coronavirus is exerting both extraordinary stress, but also creating immense opportunities for our societies to move everything virtual, including education, jobs, social dates and business conferences. This goes from office-based communication, government information dissemination, education, business to customer communications as well as social communication. This would be through adopting the use of office and education platforms, online shopping tools, social media, and call conferencing, etcetera!

For our country, while this is considered to be the appropriate go-to solution for government, institutions, schools, businesses, the reality is that around 50 per cent of all Ugandans, especially those in rural areas, do not have access to the Internet. This is because only 23 million people were estimated to be Internet users by the third quarter of 2019, according to a Uganda Communications Commission report. With the recent surge in numbers of Covid-19 cases to about 657 cases in Uganda, most of which are from the border districts, the government’s prompted decision was to further hold back business-as-usual for these areas. This in turn means continued impact on businesses and individuals in both rural and urban areas of Uganda in terms of connecting with their audiences, customers, family and friends. The measure creates an ultimate need for a quick, versatile and affordable means of keeping in touch.

The good news is that telecoms and Internet service Providers in Uganda have put in place various measures to ensure that people have functional connectivity and access to the Internet, but, this is mainly in urban areas.

What about rural areas? This is a long stretch that all ISPs, policy makers as well as government through Uganda Communications Commission and the Ministry of ICT & National Guidance, have to work on together so as to change the tide for our rural population. Otherwise, communities will fall into the crack during this crisis creating an even further divide between social and business classes in the country.

