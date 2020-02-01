Anti-democratic nature of sole candidature

By Moses Khisa

There is not one acceptable way of practicing democracy. Local conditions and social circumstances affect the actual practices of democracy. But there are some inviolable principles. Perhaps the most important of all is competition, which must be open and transparent. African rulers often get caught in a web of contradictions. They want to put up a façade and flirtation with democracy. Yet, their actions are at odds with the basic tenets of democratic governance, however defined. Uganda’s ruler of more than three decades is an eloquent preacher of the values of democracy.

He has insisted he is a freedom fighter and an unflinching defender of people’s rights, including the right to choose leaders. One time he told Aljazeera TV, rather mischievously, that ‘Uganda is the most democratic country in the world!’ Talk is cheap. Practice is tough.

The bottom line is that Museveni has an incredible phobia for competition. The only time he competed in a political contest, whose processes and mechanisms he did not control, was in 1980. He lost squarely to a DP candidate, not the UPC, the latter accused of using its control over the process to rig the overall election and get Milton Obote back to power. With hindsight, participation in the 1980s elections only served as a convenient excuse for pursuing a military path to State House, actualised in 1986. Since then, Museveni has never allowed an internal electoral challenge. Between 1986 and 2005, with political parties effectively banned, Museveni enjoyed an unfettered latitude and unchallenged status as the leader of the ‘Movement.’ The extant legal and constitutional regime did not permit intraparty competition.

There was a claim to operating under an ‘individual merit’ principle, where everyone was free to compete on their own. In practice though, there was use of State apparatus to favour some candidates against others and, in the case of Museveni, to entrench one person in one position. Thus, two individuals permanently held two positions, the chairman and vice chairman of the original NRM, which became the ‘Movement’ and since 2005 reverted to being NRM.

With the legal and constitutional return to party politics in 2005, parties had to conduct internal elections, at least every five years to coincide with the national election cycle. The most important position in any party is that of chairman or president of the party, who may also be the party’s candidate for president of Uganda. However, in three successive cycles, save for the inconsequential theatrics of MP Okot Ogong and an obscure Capt Ruhinda Maguru, the NRM chairman was unchallenged. Mr Museveni and the party’s apparatchiks have entrenched something fundamentally anti-democratic: That the party chairman stays unopposed and is the sole candidate for the general elections. There are two rationales advanced, which deserve critical scrutiny here, in seriatim.

First, not challenging the reigning chairman assures internal party cohesion and harmony. That fierce contests for the top position and for the party’s presidential flag-bearer can wreck the party and fuel factionalism, especially in the context of still underdeveloped and less institutionalised political parties. At the face of it, this is a sound argument. There is ample comparative examples to back up the claim, for example, in the main Opposition party, Forum for Democratic Change, where fights for the party president have stretched that party, created and deepened fissures.

In reality though, it is a self-serving and disingenuous argument. Even when the ruler shields himself from internal challenge, NRM is rife with factionalism. More important, internal party contestations and the attendant disharmony are an integral part of building a robust political party and invaluable for democratic deepening. The second rationale for the ‘sole candidate’ project is the claim that Mr Museveni is the NRM’s best resource and must continue to lead on the sheer merit of his candidature. This is perhaps the more outrageous of the two arguments. If someone, an incumbent for that matter, is such an outstanding candidate, is hugely experienced and has control over the State apparatus, why not face up to the true test of democracy by allowing to be challenged?

Museveni’s phobia for fair competition is in part because he sees it as an unnecessary inconvenience and a distraction from his otherwise critical mission of ‘liberating’ Uganda. He wants to place himself above the motions and mores of open competition where candidates must articulate their policies, be questioned, and face up to the rough and tumble of dealing with challengers wrestling supporters from him.

But Museveni also fears free, fair and credible elections because of the uncertainty and the possibility of matters slipping away into unchartered waters.