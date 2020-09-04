Ask your leader to account before they make promises

By Michael Aboneka

The country is already getting hot with political pressures as we get ready for General Election next year. Political parties are conducting primaries to get ready for the elections. The voters on the other hand are excited to reap once gain from the exercise as many are seen chanting and asking for T-shirts, caps and money.

Good governance is made up by a supply and demand side. And for there to be good governance, there must be a balance between the demand and supply side of governance. The demand side of governance is the voter. Article 3(4) and Chapter 7 of the African Charter on Democracy and Elections and Good Governance (ACDEG) enjoins state parties to hold regular, transparent, free and fair elections. Further, Article 1 of our Constitution gives power to citizens and provided a framework in which they will exercise this power and hold leaders accountable.

Article 59 provides for the right to vote for every citizen of 18 years and above through an adult suffrage. The voter, therefore, transfers their power to the leaders they vote for and what they expect is the supply of adequate efficient and effective services. We give government and leaders two things, power (votes) and taxes. And what we expect is effective service delivery.

The demand side further means that as voters, we have the obligation to put to account our leaders and participate in the affairs of government as provided for in Article 38 of the Constitution. According to Charles de Gaulle, politics is a matter too serious to be left to politicians alone, cements the notion that our leaders are strong or weak depending on our level of demand for accountability.

An election is a social contract between the electorate and those voted into power. What is common during the election period is that there are many promises that various candidates make. They promise to deliver certain things to the voters, including those that are out of their jurisdiction. I have heard a candidate for a councillor position promise a 20-km tarmac road, an ambulance and money to their voters and now I am at pains with his voters.

As leaders return to us to ask for another term, let us ask them to account before they promise. We need to put to task our leaders to account for the five years they have in power against the manifesto they put forward when they were campaigning in 2015! We have the power to determine the next breed of leaders and we must exercise this power consciously and responsibly.

It is time to ask the leaders to explain what they have done for us in the last five or so years before they can make fresh promises as they seek to renew their term.

The campaigns are not just about leaders and new entrants telling us what we would miss if we don’t vote for them, but it is a time for accountability. We should only vote for a leader on merit, a leader who is able to outline and explain what they promised and what they have done. The candidates too should allow the voters to ask questions, put them to account to allow the flow of democracy we pride in as a country.

We also need to create a conducive environment to allow debate and respect dissenting views during this election period. I have observed with sadness several people attacking those they don’t agree with and share a divergent view, yet they continue to preach democracy and good governance.

One of the cardinal principles of democracy is the level of tolerance of all opinions. Increasingly, many people are attacking each other on behalf of their favourite candidate who even has no guts to rein in their supporters turn out chaotic. It is important that all political leaders and candidates should control their camps and put in place mechanisms to check/punish the undisciplined. This will be a precedent in achieving internal party discipline and democracy.