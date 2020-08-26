By Damali Ssali

The last few years have seen the global evolution, expansion, and mass adoption of financial technology (Fintech) products and services.

This has been demonstrated by a large number of people who utilise Fintech functionalities and services that were previously a preserve for financial services institutions, mainly banks.

The massive rise of Fintech companies started somewhere in 2008 when the global financial crisis forced banks to cut back on lending thereby leaving a vacuum, which was filled by Fintech companies.

These Fintech companies used technology to register and lend to new customers.

Today, the world’s largest Fintech is China’s Ant Financial, the digital financial arm of Alibaba, valued at $150bn (about Shs540 trillion).

On the African continent, Fintech companies have focused on tapping into the large unbanked and underserved population to provide financial services.

Advertisement

At the recent 40 Days 40 Fintechs Initiative and Fintech Landscape Exhibition organized by HiPipo, I learnt that there are over 60 Fintechs in Uganda serving close to 30 million people.

One of the reasons why the Fintech revolution has gained so much momentum is because it is providing a dynamic, customer centric, convenient payment system that uses technology to improve both transparency of transactions and reach the last mile users.

Particularly, Fintech companies adopted agile payment systems that allow clients to complete financial transactions, without the encumbrance of a middleman, thereby limiting the transaction charges, which are usually applied by traditional financial services institutions.

They combined technology, innovation, and big data to deliver customer-centric services, such as access to credit, at a more affordable and accessible rate. Furthermore, technologies such as block chain have enabled global Fintech companies to achieve customer satisfaction and loyalty by improving the transparency and predictability of the transactions leading to improved user experience.

Traditional financial services institutions must find a way to adopt key aspects of the Fintech business model if they are to stay relevant over the next 10 years.

Unfortunately, these institutions have the tendency to look at the product/service offered by the Fintech and not the entire business model, which is a common behaviour among incumbents across industries.

As an example, Kodak, Blockbuster, and Nokia all focused on the products of their competition, at the time, instead of focusing the business models of the competitors that were creating entirely new ecosystems.

In the end, what destroyed industry incumbents like Kodak, was not that Kodak could not keep up with technology, but rather, it was Kodak’s inability to appreciate the behavioural shift of its customers.

For purposes of this article, I conducted a small non-scientific survey where I asked 10 salaried workers if they received any additional services from their banks beyond the bank being a repository of their monthly salary, basically an ATM.

More than 80 per cent of them responded that they only use the bank to receive their salaries after which they withdraw it in cash and or transfer it to their mobile wallets.

This makes one wonder, what will happen to banks when regulation and technology finally line up so that these salaried workers can receive their salaries directly to their mobile phone wallets.

Therefore, the key question is how are Fintechs going to affect traditional banks?

Will customers leave their current banks and switch to digital financial services provided by the Fintech companies?

Banks and Fintechs can work together to leverage each other’s core competencies and collaborate to promote products and services to attract customers, especially the millennials, that value convenience above all.

The key driver to the success of Fintech companies is the millennial population, which is very demanding with the need for instant services, is less loyal and expects personalised products and services tailored to personal needs.

In this era of the millennial customer, traditional financial services institutions need to adapt to digital trends to better address the unmet demand for financial services.

This can be done quickly by partnering or collaborating, with a fintech company, by finding the right mix of acquisitions, partnerships, and investments to leveraging innovative solutions and address the emerging needs of the millennial customer.

However, if the traditional institutions do not wish to build service portals that are similar to those of Fintechs, they can decide to buy a particular Fintech company and own it and develop it along side the bank so that there is an organised and controlled cannibalisation of the traditional banking products and services by the Fintech.

The alternative is for the financial institutions to buy an already established Fintech, though this will require the bank to pay a high premium for the purchase.

Some traditional financial institutions are choosing to partner with fintech companies rather buying them outright. With such partnerships the cross learning enables the financial institution and the Fintech to develop customer centric, dynamic products and services at a fraction of the cost.

By partnering and/or collaborating both the Fintech company and the bank should profit. The opportunities range from product design and development to distribution and infrastructure capabilities by the banks.

The writer is a financial inclusion enthusiast