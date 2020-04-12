Battling Covid-19 on three fronts

By Philip Matogo

President Museveni, Opposition activist Kizza Besigye and Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi are the three big names in our national politics. Of course Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu has the grace to channel voter confidence into the cross-currents of a fourth way.

However, his party, ANT is an “I” short of being anti-government enough to win. So it will likely ally with one or more of the “big three” and thereby get into the stream of things.

This placing of political forces into the same harness may lead to the Movement, or its opponents, riding to victory.

Beyond politicking, I suppose, it must be noted that “politics is still the greatest and the most honourable adventure.”

Since it not only decides the destiny of humanity, it also offers faith to those who love humankind but hate humans. So it has a redemptive power to save us from ourselves. That’s why what our politicians do is of paramount importance to us.

As the presumptive political frontrunners in 2021, President Museveni, Dr Besigye and Mr Kyagulanyi have been busy during this Covid-19 era spreading hope. And, without question, their methods have been markedly dissimilar.

President Museveni approaches this pandemic as he would a military foe. In a belligerent stance, he references battles won during the Bush War. And puts a premium on the Maoist guerrilla tactics used to win that war. By sending us all into isolation, he hopes to isolate the virus. So when “the enemy advances, we retreat; the enemy camps, we harass; the enemy tires, we attack; the enemy retreats, we pursue.”

This, he’s sure, will be the finish of Covid-19. Which, upon defeat, will mutate into Covid-1986 and another “fundamental change” speech.

Museveni’s drawing upon his record to inform his rhetoric serves two purposes.

First, it taps the idealism of a past where Ugandans were ready to lay their lives down and put their careers on the line. Back then, we were infused with a passion for freedom. This provoked a discharge of martial energy throughout the population as each person raised a pitchfork to the bar of better governance.

Second, it reminds us that this idealism was animated by the Movement. Indeed, the Movement has branded the words “we fought” to emphasise continuity as a weapon to save the peace. Through this continuity, however, the government puts food on our tables, only to extract it from our stomachs!

Dr Besigye’s contribution to this war on Covid-19 is less woolly. He recommends that 20 per cent workers’ NSSF savings be parlayed into a nest egg to hatch our sustenance and survival during this lockdown.

This falls neatly in line with the Opposition’s claim that the financial resources of Uganda, being a party-state, are cynically used to keep the Movement in power. So the by-product of this 20 per cent payment of NSSF contributions to each worker is the 20 per cent reduction of the Movement’s war chest when 2021 rolls around.

This doublespeak exposes strains of the Ugandan freedom fighter’s syndrome, which leaves them susceptible to ulterior motives. The compensating advantage of this, however, is that what the Ugandan government loses, the Ugandan worker gains.

Mr Kyagulanyi is known for his discriminating taste in music; that’s how he became Bobi Wine. So he sang a song to sensitise the public on the virus. The conditioned reflexes of the West resulted in measured handclaps from all over the world.

The song, which tore the word “symptom” a new one, proved Bobi Wine knows how to wear an activist’s heart on his sleeve. Historians shall one day hand down their judgments, but music fans will reserve their comments.

Because this wasn’t about the music, but the message. However the best things in show business arrive in neat little packages, which are ticking.

Sadly, Bobi Wine’s song will never be ‘the bomb’: even if Al Qaeda wrote it. Still, this didn’t stop international news outlets from exploding with the adolescent energies of misguided praise. Their chorused adulation was suspicious, almost as if powerful people who can actually pronounce “symptoms” made sure everyone got the memo. Bobi Wine’s reliance on music to give audible fragrance to his leadership credentials is familiar.

Elvis Presley, the king of Rock, was able to turn “B” movies into blockbusters. But he couldn’t act, so his dialogue in every film was voiced in song. If Bobi Wine ever becomes president of Uganda, he might end up singing the Budget speech. Which will please the wananchi as all goods and services will go for a song.

