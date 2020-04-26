Besigye’s hypocrisy and why our politics remains a dreadful mess

By Musaazi Namiti

A couple of weeks ago, former presidential candidate Dr Kizza Besigye launched a blistering attack on Uganda’s elite (or the elites, as Ugandans prefer to say, for reasons of their own).

Dr Besigye was unsparing in his criticism: “The elites are the most useless people we have in Uganda,” he bellowed. “Hell should reserve the hottest part for elites. They have the duty to make choices and guide the population to the truth, but they are the very people selling themselves like pancakes.”

The criticism was made in a news interview by NBS about government’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Dr Besigye spoke forcefully and eloquently (as he often does) and was visibly angry. The government, in its infinite wisdom, has decided to give each MP Shs20m ostensibly to help fight the virus. Many Ugandans agree that MPs do not need that money.

Dr Besigye’s trenchant criticism against the elite—a group of people in a society who are powerful and have a lot of influence, because they are rich, intelligent, etc—makes a great deal of sense. It is absolutely justifiable, and I think Ugandans take justifiable pride in Dr Besigye’s ability to unfailingly speak out against excesses of the people wielding power in Uganda.

Yet when you take a calm, dispassionate view of the situation in Uganda and look at things objectively (as some of us do), you are likely to conclude that everyone is to blame. The masses—ordinary people in society who are not leaders or who are considered to be not very well educated—are to blame, too. Everyone is interested in and unethically takes care of their own interests. Things are worse in politics, which has become a dreadful mess and which, sadly, we are relying on to take our country forward.

Dr Besigye says that it is the duty of the elite to make choices and guide the population to the truth. He has never led Uganda, of course, and cannot be blamed for the failures and weaknesses of the current government.

However, I have noticed that in situations that he thinks will serve or further his political interests, Dr Besigye deliberately (perhaps even stubbornly) refuses to guide the masses to the truth and behaves remarkably like the very people he criticises.

I am going to resurrect something that is pretty old to try to drive my point home. Dr Besigye has run for president for four times and has been unfortunately unsuccessful. The elections have never been free and fair, in part because the Electoral Commission is not independent.

The current President, Mr Museveni, won the last election in February 2016, and the election was disputed, with one former presidential candidate, Amama Mbabazi, launching a petition against the results.

Dr Besigye was under house arrest at the time. He and his party, the Forum for Democratic Change, was not able to challenge the election outcome. When the siege ended and Dr Besigye was free to speak to Ugandans, he insisted that he polled more votes than Mr Museveni, and that Mr Museveni only got re-elected because the election was rigged in his favour.

In March 2019, Dr Besigye told Daily Monitor in an interview: “They tried; they invaded our headquarters and took it over, hoping to impound anything we can present as evidence of our winning. They failed. We, up to today, very assertively claim that we have evidence that we won the election, and that Mr Museveni is in office illegally, illegitimately.”

Dr Besigye has never shared that evidence publicly despite being challenged by some Ugandans who say that he could, for example, create an unhackable website and make the evidence public. Dr Besigye does not tell his supporters why he does not want to make the evidence public.

Journalists who interview Dr Besigye never interrogate him about that claim. A few who have tried are a disgraced lot. The public thinks they are government propagandists. Journalists do not challenge Dr Besigye because, as I have already stated above, they are interested in their own interests, not the interests of the public.

There are no clean souls in Uganda. The Speaker of Parliament does and says the most risible things, just like the President, because of her political interests. Journalists who criticised politicians but have now become politicians themselves are busy justifying wasteful and unjustifiable expenditure.

The masses know that some politicians are arrant liars, and many prefer to vote after they have been bribed. There is corruption in the government and the governing party, and there is corruption in Opposition political parties. The country and its politics are a dreadful mess.