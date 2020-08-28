Beware when royalty doesn’t behave

By Benjamin Rukwengye

I once saw a guy I had gone to university with, sitting on the back of a Kampala Capital City Authority pick-up truck. He was clad in one of those hideous yellow uniforms worn by the city authority’s law enforcement personnel.

For a brief moment, I pitied him, wondering what sorts of hard times he had fallen on; but with hindsight, I probably shouldn’t have, because as careers go, there is no telling.

He didn’t come from a wealthy family and like most, had scrapped through school. I have tried to recreate what might be his career trajectory, including the possibility that for a couple of years, he managed to do a good job of hounding street vendors and confiscating bogoya and mangoes, shoes, and whatever other paraphernalia is sold on the roadsides.

From that racketeering and extortion, he probably built a small fortune to bankroll his candidacy as a city councillor – you might have seen his posters. In a few years, he will likely contest as Member of Parliament, and who knows, get appointed as minister or ambassador.

Essentially, we are such a land of opportunity that one could come from the streets into the boardrooms in a space of 10 years. If things turn out right, it’s possible to look back at stories such as these as testimonies of resilience and triumph. You might also count on grafters to remember whence they came from and do the most for theirs. But rarely do they, ever!

Instead, the price we pay for that accelerated political ascendency is the expectation that those who come into office will likely have their way with public resources; will not deliver and even when they do, it will be mediocre; and that they will always put themselves first, and everybody else, including country – after.

The counter-argument is that those born into aristocracy and wealth, and therefore used to power, will rise above mediocrity and the primitive accumulation of wealth that’s expected of the wretched-of-the-earth. They have experience managing empires, some level of good upbringing, and ergo, a higher moral sense of self-worth and selflessness to boot.

But as Kenyans have since discovered, “kwa ground things ni different”. First, because you don’t sustain and grow ill-gotten wealth by playing fair and above the table. But also, because ability is not inherent.

Those with good memory might remember a YouTube video from a few years ago, with Uganda’s then ambassador to Switzerland, Maurice Peter Kagimu Kiwanuka, speaking about ‘The role of cultural diplomacy in furthering sustainable development’, at a symposium of the institute of Cultural Diplomacy. For context, the ambassador is the son of the Benedicto Kiwanuka, former prime minister of Uganda, and a former so many high-profile things – so he wasn’t an upstart.

You will not be able to find that video online because it was too embarrassing and government functionaries had it pulled down. But I will share just the opener, to give you a hint on how it goes downhill.

The good ambassador starts by asking how much time he has been allocated, and when he is told that it is half an hour, he responds, “Usually for us in Africa, time is not very much an issue, but here it is an issue. I remember one bishop was telling the priests that the first thing you do, the missionaries when they came, you threw away your watches. But now here, time. I will try.” The rest is an endless rambling of twaddle that has you wondering how the man made it that far in life.

You might also have stumbled upon that leaked Zoom meeting audio from a Ugandan embassy, where staff are conniving to steal public funds meant for Covid-19 relief. It is telling because diplomatic staff are the royalty of any country’s public service and literally have the world at their feet. In this case, some of those implicated come from families with unimaginable wealth, so figuring out why they would be conniving to steal “small money” is like squaring a circle.

Mostly, it also beggars answers on what the rite of passage for our leaders is like. It’s probably a great thing that here, both the hustlers and social royalty have a shot at making it to the top. But it should tell you the amount of trouble we are in if you can’t predict that they will behave different.