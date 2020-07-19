By Musaazi Namiti

All eyes are on the changing political weather in Uganda. Many are wondering whether it will change in a significant way and bring about the change (in leadership) that they are yearning for.

Others think—and I agree with them—that it is going to take something of a miracle for Uganda to see a political leader other than Mr Museveni in the State House.

Even senior Opposition politicians, who are desperately mobilising the electorate to turn out and vote, think they do not have a dog’s chance of winning the vote, which makes a complete nonsense of their efforts to conduct online campaigns.

In a recent interview with the Daily Monitor, the president of the FDC, Patrick Oboi Amuriat, had this to say: “Anyone who goes into the election expecting to be announced the winner when Mr Museveni owns the military, EC, Bank of Uganda and controls the population with deceitful means is mad.”

If Mr Amuriat is to be believed, we are going to have many mad candidates. The presidential race has, so far, attracted 43 aspirants. They have not been nominated yet, but many will become candidates.

Having said that, what has piqued my interest since electioneering began is the current talk of the Opposition planning a coalition to field just one candidate to challenge Mr Museveni.

Many Ugandans who are keen watchers of politics think a coalition that can pose some threat to Mr Museveni must involve Uganda’s best-known and popular politicians: Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, Dr Kizza Besigye, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu, etc. One of these men has to be the sole candidate for the Opposition.

Other politicians may have strong name recognition, but they cannot help the Opposition increase its chances of winning.

They are, in a manner of speaking, political scarecrows. They may be good for psychological effect during campaigns, but they cannot deliver real political mileage.

It is early days, and it is far from clear whether the coalition will materialise. But I think that the coalition will help Opposition politicians dislodge the political fixture we call Museveni if they tame their egos and only focus on a better Uganda. Senior politicians should ignore the fact that Bobi Wine is young and inexperienced and allow him to be their flag-bearer.

And why Bobi Wine? He seems to be more popular. And in elections and politics, popularity and the chances you have of winning an election matter much more than being an experienced, intelligent and a competent leader.

Ugandans who are saying Bobi Wine cannot lead Uganda do not seem to have a strong case, as I wrote in this newspaper in great detail on December 1, 2019.

The supreme law of Uganda, the Constitution, clearly spells out the qualifications one needs to run for president.

It says nothing about political experience and competence. And that is not and cannot be Bobi Wine’s fault. He did not write the Constitution.

When it comes to presidential jobs, hiring managers are voters. You cannot say they do not know what they want if they have chosen what they want. They may not be high-quality voters, but countries hold elections with voters they have, not voters they wish they had.

If Bobi Wine cannot lead Uganda but he is the politician voters want to lead them, I do not know what anyone can do about this. Abolish democracy? Change the Constitution? Jump into Lake Victoria?

Now is the time for Bobi Wine to test his popularity. He should be the candidate.