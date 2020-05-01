Bravo to workers who endure the job with improper tools

By Simon J. Mone

The biggest take-away from the Covid-19 pandemic is, all workers must find the right working tools in order to output good results. It is a very basic lesson, but very important.

The entire workforce around the world must see how the lack of tools has stopped them from making any progress. Without adequate work tools, and the appropriate protective wear, it is a tall order to ask workers to be effective. Currently, the world finds itself in the thick of a battle to save its citizens from dying in multitudes due to Covid-19.

Officially, the virus has now extended its hooks to every corner of the world, slowly but very surely. We would say that the spread of Covid-19 surprised the world so much that even those countries that would claim to be leaders in emergency preparedness and response are crying for help – for basic tools; face-nose masks and hand sanitisers.

But Coronavirus departed Wuhan over four months ago, destined for Europe, the Americas, and Africa and also to Australasia. And instead of moving quickly to procure these basic tools, we relaxed, until the entire world was caught flat-footed? Now we struggle to contain it. And a single date is not within sight, of when the world’s last patient will be discharged from hospital. We have to deal with it.

In Africa, only a handful of countries have got the capacity to test and detect Covid-19 at rates equal to that of infection.

Health facilities in the rest of the world are only able to admit the critically ill people, those needing breathing enhancement.

As they hope and pray that the ones that test positive stay in self-isolation to miraculously recover, without assistance from Intensive Care Unit or at worse, the High Dependency Unit. Partly, we point a blaming finger to unpreparedness. And that health facilities, especially in our part of the world, lack adequate and appropriate tools and equipment.

By our admission, countryside health facilities are yet to be brought to levels which can manage this burden. With the situation of unready workers cutting across many countries. And the process of procuring tools is as torturous as that of seeing infected people go through agony. Imagine you are being treated by a worker that is not properly tooled. You panic because you may not make it.

Many health workers put their own lives at risk of contracting infections and at the same time, risk infecting others. Many of them on the frontline have contracted diseases, while others have already died. And in this pandemic period, there might reach a situation when medical workers are too few to take care of the growing overwhelming number of patients. We need to ensure that all workers, not just medical workers have adequate working tools.

Recently when desert locusts invaded parts of Uganda, we saw how the locust control team struggled to contain the invasion. With hand sprays that were not efficient, they still went to work.

Despite the obscene amount of money that was committed to finishing locusts. There should never be a situation where workers must improvise tools to try and do a good job. Construction workers at high-rise construction platform must have the correct wear to be protected. Similarly, welders often do their thing without anything to keep their eyes safe from the welding job. Appropriate working tools and equipment offers workers the confidence to perform their job as required. That is why employers must get the message.

It was good listening to the President blessing the idea of having local industries make some protective wear. If this project had started early on, Uganda would be among the large exporters of hand sanitisers and face masks. And the capacity of the private sector would have been raised a notch higher. It is inconsiderate to blame workers who relent on their job because of lack of appropriate tools.

Therefore, we dedicate this International Labour Day to all the workers that endure the job with inadequate tools.

Simon J. Mone is a Civil Engineer,