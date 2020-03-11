Brutality: Don’t force masses to push back with same force

By Twasiima P. Bigirwa

How many parents will bury their children, until enough is enough? Just recently, two people were killed in situations that involved the Uganda Police Force.

I am pained when I think about the unimaginable hurt Ritah Nabukenya’s parents must be in as they come to terms with the tragic passing of their 28-year-old daughter. Regardless of where you lean politically, you should be able to empathise with them.

While the actions that resulted in her death were still in contestation, Daniel Kyeyune, was killed during a shooting as police and other security forces dispersed a crowd.

The disproportionate use of force, including the battering of journalists and use of live bullets, among others, has been raised over and over. At this point, it would not be unreasonable to conclude that the refusal to change the situation is deliberate.

There are enough examples of targeted attacks both on perceived Opposition figures, and others to resolve that this is a pattern. The images of Dr Kizza Besigye being pepper-sprayed, his windshield shattered, are etched on many of our memories.

Added to that are the clips detailing the brutal treatment suffered by Mayor Godfrey Byamukama, Andrew Lwanga, and the death of Yasin Kawuma, among others. The list continues to grow, and the actions of police officers are always at the centre.

The reality is that all our lives are rendered insignificant as a result of this violence. A journalist covering news, a young woman on a boda-boda; being in the right place, but in the presence of police officers, can alter or end your life. The constant cloud of fear alone is deprivation of our basic human rights and dignity.

This condition is a consequence of State violence and continues to expose both the fault lines with the excessive use of force arising from police shootings, and the everyday pervasive transgressions that continue to cause so much harm.

Indignation from police, and the majority of government institutions, have allowed for the abuse and misconduct to remain largely unpunished. Many of the high-profile cases of police violence have ended with officers either not facing charges or receiving slaps on the wrist.

Police have been given extensive leeway to use force, and their misconduct, even where such incidents are caught on video, routinely dismissed.

Where else can we go for solutions if those who swear to protect and serve are now synonymous with our harm? This is a rhetorical question, one whose answers I am not able to provide at this moment.

As we debate who will hold the State, and its institutions accountable, we must also ask how long before we begin to push back with the same force we have been met with.

Where the State abdicates its responsibilities, the vacuum created must be filled. People will continue to risk it all to confront parliamentarians by disrupting their sessions, attacking “innocent” police officers in bars, and so on. Eventually, this can only escalate as many of us choose how to protest the different injustices this causes us. As the saying goes, an eye for an eye.

The grievance-based protests, in whatever forms they come, will be justifiable, unless a radical response by the State happens.

There are clear indications suggesting that there are less than subtle political dynamics at play in many cases where police violence is in use. As the election season draws closer, there is need for the police, and similar institutions to be reminded that their duty is to all Ugandans.

We require that those who have the power to so easily take our lives, at the very least, consider us all fully deserving of the same common treatment, and decency. It is not enough for there to be a few good officers, the collective police force is just as culpable, either passively or actively.