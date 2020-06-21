Businesses are lucky coronavirus has hit the world today

By Raymond Mugisha

Last year, if someone had stated that the world would grind to a near-standstill 12 months later, one would have passed for alarmist. Nearly everyone has been well surprised by the fact that the coronavirus attack on the world has forced us all to literally shut or at best slow down significantly.

With airports, world over, closed and countries exercising border closures everywhere, the shock needs no exaggeration. Science has given humanity very spectacular enablers of life, yet this virus has overwhelmed this science – and indeed has so far posed greater challenge for the best advanced nations of the world.

What we never envisaged has happened. Business continuity management, as we have always known it, has been stretched. After this experience, experts will have to reassess modalities of this discipline to ensure that future recurrence of such an extreme event will meet with better preparedness. On a good note, the world has been in a better place and suffered less damage than what would befall us, had this tragedy hit about 20 years ago.

By that time, internet access was a special privilege, say in Africa. Even in leading universities on the continent, internet time was rationed for students. It took following schedules of visiting designated computer laboratories and what was then known as internet cafes to access the internet.

There was certainly no social media and the current online enablers of virtual meetings were unheard of. Some banks still required clients to carry account ledger books to record transactions through their accounts. When I opened my first bank account, as a requirement for participating in certain student benefits when I joined Makerere University 19 years ago, I was given one by my bank.

Owning a mobile telephone was a special privilege of few and phones were only as robust as able to make phone calls and operate SMS texts. Forget about internet banking, mobile money and the exciting internet offered convenience of today. These are recent blessings.

Things were being done manually at that time. Many students were seeing computers for the first time upon getting to university and computer lessons at university would commence with the basics of how to switch on and switch off a computer and how to avoid spilling drinks on computer components.

However, the world was already a bulk complex commercially speaking. Globalization was on the move and the world had long taken wide steps to spread global brands across continents. Human mobility was high already. Had a crisis of coronavirus proportions hit, that already advancing world would have been so unfortunate as she would have lacked sufficient infrastructure and software against which to enjoy even thread-thin survival.

Unlike today when internet is a domestic commodity, no remote working would have been mentioned in the year 2000 for most of the world. There would be no way of decongesting shopping centers since online shopping would have been impossible and in any case, there would be no convenient means of communication to link delivery service providers, buyers and sellers.

Today, community mobilisation is easy and messages are passed swiftly through various social media channels. It has therefore been easy to craft and propagate a coordinated global response to the crisis. It is unimaginable how this would have played out, running on only radio and television, the latter of which was not as common that time as it is today, say in Africa.

It would have been difficult for the government to put across sudden changes in approach to fighting the virus attack. For a disease with a relatively short incubation period like Covid-19, the use of exclusive radio and television communication would have been bad for us.

Today, the government’s approach to the fight can be clarified as often as needed, with assured effectiveness of reach to the target audience. News of the spread of the disease, as well as its impact all over the world spreads in minutes and thus facilitates self-control from the masses, born of the fear due to knowledge of what is happening elsewhere.

The world has of course faced similar distress before, the latest having been about a hundred years before our current predicament. However, the connectivity of the world was then less and human movement not as high, so the plague of that time never got known in many places.

Business entities were more operating within limited geographical areas than spread out across jurisdictions, unlike today. The price was therefore comparatively less for the world than it would be today, if we did not have the benefit of advances in technology, especially in the information space.