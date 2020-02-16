Can Judith Nabakooba make ICT driver of our development?

By Musaazi Namiti

Uganda’s ministry of ICT and National Guidance has a new minister—a former police officer and a serving MP for Mityana District named Judith Nabakooba.

The ICT ministry has been evolving and even acquired a longer name, although that bit about “National Guidance” is not quite clear to some of us. A couple of decades ago, the ministry was primarily about managing official information that gets into public domain. It also controlled the media—and it still does.

Today, we associate the ministry mainly with information and communication technology (ICT), which has become an indispensable part of our lives and is a driver of development in some countries. In fact, in places where information technology and computer science are advanced, companies are making money that dwarfs the GDP of many developing countries, especially in Africa and Asia.

We are talking of many billions of dollars made in just months. Apple, for example, made a profit of $22 billion (Shs80 trillion) in the last quarter of 2019. There is not a single major tech company that is not making billions of dollars in profit.

Even when tech companies are sold or acquired, they go for many billions of dollars compared to non-tech companies. Facebook, for example, spent a whopping $19 billion to buy WhatsApp in 2014. By contrast, when, in 2015, the Japanese media group Nikkei bought the Financial Times, one of the world’s premier business newspapers, it paid just $1.3 billion. As anyone can see, $1.3 billion is not even a quarter of what Apple made in its last quarterly profits.

Our ICT ministry may not be able to create a conducive atmosphere that will give us something like Facebook, Apple or WhatsApp in a matter of years. But it can start laying the groundwork now. I think the ministry has a vision that Ms Nabakooba should strive to work towards.

Some Ugandans think the head of the ICT ministry should be a tech whizz. But political appointments sometimes do not take into consideration requisite qualifications, and requisite qualifications sometimes do not matter.

Many large organisations have been led by people with academic qualifications that have little or nothing to do with what those organisations specialise in.

Advertisement

Prize examples include the International Monetary Fund (IMF), where Christine Lagarde headed the Fund with no economics degree; UNAIDS, where Winnie Byanyima leads the agency without degrees in epidemiology; and our Ministry of Health, where Jim Muhwezi was once the boss yet he is a lawyer by training.

Ms Nabakooba can provide leadership and strategy while also liaising with the National Planning Authority and the National Information Technology Authority (NITA) and make things happen. The problem is that in Uganda, Cabinet ministers can be removed from their ministries even before they get their feet under the table. How long Ms Nabakooba will be in her new job is a question only President Museveni can answer.

Having said that, all national planning that Uganda has embarked on should take cognizance of the fact that countries that are left behind by technology will find it incredibly difficult to catch up. And professionals with rusty tech skills, of whom we have very many in ministries, government departments and agencies, are simply unemployable.

The future belongs to people and nations that are leaders in technology. One of the greatest things about information technology and technology in general is that they have enabled us to do things scientifically and methodically.

When I started contributing articles to Ugandan newspapers, they were relying on the letters pages (where letters from readers are printed) to gauge the mood of their readers and the general public. It was hard to know who had read what in a newspaper. The papers did not have websites.

All that is now changing. Every good newspaper has or should have a good website, and every good website uses web analytics tools to measure the performance of the website.

Without a website, even if you sell all copies of the newspaper you publish, you may not know who read what. But web analytics will enable you to know the type of content readers took interest in, how long they stayed, where they came from and, crucially, whether they were new readers or readers you have had before.

Ms Nabakooba’s job is not going to be easy. But she should seek all the support she needs from her boss to turn things around. Her predecessor, Frank Tumwebaze, promised Kampalans free internet. Only some got it. Ms Nabakooba should deliver 5G.