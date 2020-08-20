Cash transfer is best way to help the vulnerable

By Victor Koyi

As countries in Africa continue to grapple with Covid-19, many governments and humanitarian organisations are implementing cash transfer programmes to support vulnerable families. With the widespread use of mobile money in many countries, cash transfer is the better option for supporting families during this difficult period.

Unlike other responses such as food distribution, cash transfers are cost-efficient and almost corruption-free because funds go directly to the beneficiaries leaving out middlemen.

Manual cash and food distribution are risky, costly, makes social distancing difficult, and unhygienic.

Unfortunately, due to limited resources, most cash transfer programmes are operating at a small or medium scale, reaching only a limited number of beneficiaries, yet many more are struggling to meet basic needs such as food.

According to the World Food Programme (WFP), coronavirus will see more than a quarter of a billion people suffering acute hunger by the end of 2020. Latest numbers from WFP indicate that the lives and livelihoods of 265 million people in low and middle-income countries will be under severe threat unless swift action is taken to tackle the pandemic, up from a current 135 million.

ChildFund has had notable success with implementation of cash transfers programmes in nine countries in Africa aimed at mitigating the socio-economic hardships imposed by Covid-19 on vulnerable families.

In Uganda, 27,887 families benefitted from cash transfers in April, while 12,754 benefitted in May. Beneficiaries include families who struggled daily to feed themselves even before Covid-19 and have now lost incomes due to the pandemic and restrictions to contain its spread.

This is in addition to families with constrained livelihoods because of restricted trade and those who are disabled or chronically ill caregivers. Unfortunately, this initiative is a drop in the ocean given the remaining population that needs to be supported.

The benefits of cash transfer goes beyond physical nourishment when families have food or the peace they get when they can pay rent. Cash transfers can also ensure the protection of children, especially young girls.

There has been a surge in teenage pregnancies since schools were closed. Some of these are cases of sex in exchange for food or money to buy necessities such as sanitary towels. Responsible parents with cash are more likely to be able to provide for their children.

Based on the impact that this programme has achieved, there is need to scale up cash transfer to reach more deserving families. But before we do so, we must address the challenges facing programmes.

First, we must acknowledge that not everyone has a phone. As cheap as we may think phones are today, there are still people who cannot afford. Such beneficiaries should be supported with phones so that they are not left out.

Besides, the identification of beneficiaries should not exacerbate inequalities. Persons with disabilities should be prioritised and gender gaps taken into consideration.

Stereotypes such as the notion that most men, if registered as recipients, will ‘drink’ the money, while women will put family priorities first, should be avoided.

While this may be true in some cases, it is not always the norm. Some women may also spend on the wrong things. It is not uncommon to hear of a beneficiary who is busy getting drunk on funds received from a cash transfer program while his/ her children sleep hungry.

Ultimately, there should be monitoring mechanisms to ensure households use money received for the intended purpose

Community participation is also critical. Local leaders should be involved in the identification of beneficiaries. These leaders should be people of integrity who will not demand for a cut from beneficiaries.