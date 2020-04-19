By Musaazi Namiti

In April 2012, the Chinese ambassador to Uganda at the time, Zhao Ya Li, donated a laptop and a 42-inch TV to Entebbe Municipality. I was quite surprised by the donation, and I wrote about it on my Facebook page.

Uganda is not a rich country, of course. It gets (and should get) donations from many countries, especially rich ones.

But I thought that something much bigger—a couple of Jiefang trucks or a dozen laptops perhaps—ought to have been donated (even though we are often reminded that ‘beggars’ cannot be choosers).

I tried to imagine how a Ugandan diplomat donating comparable items in China would be received and viewed by the Chinese, and I concluded that the items would only be accepted out of politeness—because there are perfectly good reasons to rebuff them.

I remembered the donation in the wake of disturbing news that the Chinese in the southern province of Guangdong, whose capital is Guangzhou, had evicted Africans from their apartments and refused them entry to restaurants because they suspected them of carrying the coronavirus.

How people deal with you when they are trying to help you says a lot about what they think of you and the level of respect and dignity they think you deserve.

We have seen many cases of Africans being treated unfairly by non-Africans, and sometimes the mistreatment is hard to understand. There is any number of foreign nationals in China from other continents, and any foreign national can be a carrier of the coronavirus and can infect others. But the Chinese did not pick on Europeans, North Americans, South Americans or fellow Asians. They picked on Africans.

Some media reports, citing official figures, say that of the 183 people who have returned from abroad with the virus since it began spreading outside China, 22 were from Africa. The Washington Post reported that five Nigerians reportedly tested positive in Guangzhou and, according to Chinese state media, broke their quarantine and infected the owner of a local restaurant and his eight-year-old daughter.

While these reports can be viewed as the source of anger among Chinese authorities, they cannot be justification for the inhumane treatment that Africans have been subjected to.

Photos and videos showing Africans sleeping on pavements after being thrown out of their apartments and hotels have been doing the rounds on social media. Others showed diplomats, many of whom have protested to China, handing out food to evicted people.

Many people will say that the Chinese who orchestrated the campaign to evict Africans are ignorant individuals. That they are probably poorly or modestly educated. They have never been to Africa and their knowledge of Africa and Africans does not extend far beyond the negative images they see on TV about the continent, which reinforces their prejudice against Africans.

But the respect and dignity that countries give foreign nationals is set from the top down, I think. Individuals do not break the law and generally treat innocent foreigners as criminals unless those who lead them have given them reason to believe that the foreigners can be treated anyhow. We know how even gainfully employed Africans are unfairly treated when they apply for visas at Western embassies in African cities.

Which brings me back to the donation this article began with. A diplomat who donates a laptop as opposed to important things is basically saying: “They have nothing and are probably nothing and can take anything.”

And when he returns home and tells how he made a donation of a laptop and a TV to a whole municipality, those listening will be surprised and are never going to hold the recipients in high esteem.

To be fair to China, it has done great things for Uganda and Africans in general, so charges that the Chinese hate Black people may not stand up to close scrutiny. In Uganda, for example, the Chinese constructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs building, the China-Uganda Friendship Hospital in Naguru and the new highway from the airport to the capital.

Having said that, China also stands to benefit. The money used to construct the highway, for example, was not a grant. The Chinese lent it to the government of Uganda and its people will repay the loan even if repayment takes 100 years.

Many Chinese business people live and work in Africa, and some have married Africans. We are one human race, the skin colours notwithstanding. We need one another. The Chinese will continue coming to Africa although they think we are the carriers of a virus which originated in their own backyard.

Advertisement