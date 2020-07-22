Citizens need role in tallying votes

By C. K. Ahimbisibwe

The 2016 General Election left many unanswered questions with some voters contesting or out rightly rejecting the results. The presidential election result was contested in the Supreme Court and the justices made 10 recommendations, which they said, if not fulfilled before the next election, would leave the ground unlevelled. The justices gave the Executive, Parliament and the Attorney General two years to make electoral reforms.

The Game Changers, a group of young CSO activists in Uganda, keenly followed the rulings and relentlessly advocated implementation of the justices recommendations if Uganda is to have a free, fair and credible election in 2021. Key among the reforms that the Game Changers and Ugandans overwhelmingly demand was the need for transparency during transmission of results.

According to the Afrobarometer Round 7 survey dated April 30, 2019, at least 96 per cent of Ugandans supported reforms to reduce the size of Parliament and improve elections, especially transparency in vote tallying, transmission and declaration of results. According to the survey, Ugandans felt that the election results were being altered at the level of vote-tallying, transmission and declaration.

However, Ugandans are heading for yet another General Election in five months time, with this significant ingredient - transparency - missing in the electoral process. The processes leading to the 2021 elections have left many of the 17.5 million voters either confused about how the elections will be conducted and if the process will be credible.

Some voters have discounted the process altogether because the pulse of the elections, open campaigns, is prohibited to avoid spreading Covid-19.

The Covid-19 pandemic has not only brought into question the manner of conducting campaigns, but also posed a challenge for voters who previously stayed at polling stations to guard their votes.

In the 2021 General Election, it is highly likely that after casting their vote, the voters will be required to return home and wait for the results from there. The only people who are likely to be permitted to witness the tallying at polling stations are party agents, police, election observers and the EC officials.

If in 2016, the results were counted at polling stations with many voters present, but still the result was contested, what about in 2021 where the voter will not be allowed to stay at the polling station to avoid being infected by Covid-19, how much contestation will be registered?

Given that the pre-requisite reforms needed in transparency of the tallying, transmission and declaration of results are missing ahead of the 2021 General Elections the EC should draw a programme that gives citizens the opportunity for greater participation in the process of counting, tallying, and tabulation of results.

This will reduce anxiety, and frustration among voters over a process that has been contested right from the start.

For instance, in addition to parties’ agents, the EC should allow at least 15 voters in each village to stay at a polling station after the casting of votes.

According to the Citizens’ Elections Observers Network Uganda (CEON-U) Report 2016, lack of transparency in elections and transmission of results undermined the legitimacy and acceptability of the outcomes.

As such, the EC was tasked with developing a mechanism in which voters would be given the chance for greater participation in counting, tallying, and tabulation of results.

Observers should be present at all levels of transmission of results with clear guidelines to follow. There should also be a transparent display of the flow of results at all tabulation centres.

Whereas CEON-U observed that results were posted at 91 per cent of the polling stations on election day, at the National Tally Centre, results were only released in an aggregated manner. This denied the public the opportunity to verify the results from polling stations.

Uganda has had five General Elections since independence in 1962 and each of the elections has been a learning experience.