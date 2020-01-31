Civil society and NRM: Making of new class of unproductives

By Benjamin Rukwengye

Here is a funny story with a tragic ending, as told to me by a young man, Opio, last week. Together with a group of friends, they had been meeting, “just to talk and have a nice time.”

One day, Opio, pitched an investment idea. His plan was to set up a crafts making initiative so that members can find employment as well as raise income from selling whatever products they make.

For about four months, they approached several NGOs for funding, but that was a dead end. They then decided to try their area Member of Parliament, but his empty promises and unreturned calls eventually made the point.

Opio, ever the optimist, thought he had a brilliant way around this fruitless search. He suggested that every member contributes Shs5,000 per month, towards the initiative. The group dissolved after three weeks.

I laughed at the absurdity of that story because I know it too well. There is a reason why for four months, there was hope invested in seeking investment; and why it evaporated in three weeks, when the demand shifted to personal agency.

Take NGOs and the civil society, for example. Ever wondered why they spend so much on a budget line ambiguously named ‘facilitation’? The anomalous practice essentially posits, illogically, that beneficiaries be paid an allowance as motivation to solve their own socioeconomic problems.

Citizen agency be damned! This practice, probably a conduit for budgetary misappropriation, is perpetuated by larger organisations and international development agencies. Opio and his friends were only suckling off a poisoned titty, and exacerbating the dependency syndrome.

Advertisement

So even where logic dictates making own contributions, saving and investing, it has become easier to shortcut the process. Why not just turn into a careerist civil society type with hope invested in the windfall of a funding proposal?

Worse, it ensured that smaller community-based organisations can barely move the needle on social impact work. They do not have ‘facilitation’ budget lines, even when they are the ones with the actual on-ground connects.

It also makes sense why Opio and his friends thought it easier to run after their MP and not save Shs5,000 a month. Political rent-seeking is real.

A couple of weeks ago, we were treated to an overelaborate lesson on history, courtesy of that 195 kilometre Luweero walk. It was as nostalgic as it was revealing, to map the journey of a party and revolution that was built on the contribution – blood, money and material – of peasants and ordinary people.

Fast forward to last week, as the NRM delegates rained on the city, bedecked in yellow. It was easy to predict that there would be a fight over facilitation and allowances. For a party and leader they claim to die for, don’t you wonder why they do not pick their own transport and accommodation bills? Well, that is not fortune hunting works.

The Opios have watched their MPs grovel their way to silver, so why work and save for it? The practice is a conduit for political patronage. It is perpetuated by a ruling party, which without State resources, knows not how to galvanise support.

Essentially, the NRM poisoned the political organising and mobilisation titty. First, by creating a large parasitic class of career politicians, who know no other way to be productive, but it also made sure that smaller and younger political parties cannot mobilise because they have no booty to shake.

Opio, at 19, like his friends, has a future of immense promise. But how does it get fulfilled? Do they become entrepreneurs and discover the perils of doing legitimate business as Ugandans?

Or trudge the streets trying to find their way into corporate slavery with its maddening hours and poor pay? Do they join the civil society carousel and discover what it is like to do without understanding what? Or maybe join the ruling party as mobilisers – because they might end up in a cell if they campaign wrong. Perhaps, become pastors, preach the word of ghad and get rich from it?

The longer route, for Opio, is that he decides to fix what is broken, and not wait for facilitation. Get his friends and painstakingly explain why they must put in the work. Why they must reap only from where they have sown.

Along the way, if we are lucky, they might stumble on a conscience that keeps them away from using public resources for private gains. Hope springs eternal.