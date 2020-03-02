Climate change is avenging our relentless war against nature

By Carolyn Natocho

Biodiversity does not only mean wild animals as many think. It entails the variety of life on earth in all its forms and interactions; plants, terrestrial and marine and other aquatic ecosystem and ecological features.

Man has been given dominion over the earth’s biodiversity to guard it but he has become its biggest enemy.

Biodiversity is a fundamental element of the earth’s life support system and thus plays a critical role in maintaining and enhancing the world’s population supporting natural services for humans such as fresh water, food, fertile soils and clean air.

We assumed nature would always be here for us and our children born or unborn. But our boundless consumption, reckless reliance on fossil fuels and our unsustainable use of nature now threatens our future.

Environmentalists, scientists and ordinary people have been sounding the alarm about the diminishing nature for decades.

We have entered an era of rapidly accelerating extinction of animal species and plants and their habitats. Global climate change is close to a point of no return.

In 2019 alone, there were devastating floods across Uganda, especially in Bududa and Budibugyo districts, which claimed dozens of human life and property, inflicting a huge cost of rebuilding the shattered life.

The spectre of such environmental damage has occasioned collective anger and anxiety across the world. New realities such as the banning of plastic straws and bags in Uganda has been a drop in the ocean in as far as mitigating climate change and protecting nature is concerned.



Our economies, livelihoods, food security, health and quality of life worldwide are under threat. We are exploiting nature faster than we are replenishing it.

The IPBES assessment shows a strong interrelationship between climate change, loss of biodiversity and human wellbeing. The diminishing biodiversity such as destruction of forests leads to emission of carbon dioxide, the major “human-produced” greenhouse gas.

It’s our responsibility, we must stand together, work together to save nature.

Climate change has already impacted our planet in more ways than we can know. Temperatures continue to rise globally. We are experiencing devastating weather patterns than before. These catastrophic effects are caused by pollution of the planet.

However not all is lost. There are things we can do to restore climate stability.

Thousands of people in Uganda today drive to work every day. It is simply unavoidable in contemporary society. The thousands of these smoking car engines emit greenhouse gases that destroy our atmosphere.

Vehicle emissions are a close second to top causes of climate change. There are eco-friendly options we can undertake to commute to work.

Using public transport is one way of cutting emissions. Riding your bike to work is also incredibly helpful to the environment and is a great method to get exercise.

Being energy efficient also prevents pollution. It makes power plants expend less energy that leads to production of greenhouse gasses. This means we cut down on energy usage in our household; turn off lights and unplug devices you are not using; replace your light bulbs with energy-efficient bulbs to save electricity too. We must educate others about climate change and spread the message easily and widely. Let’s use social media to spread the climate change gospel.

Besides, let’s work towards using renewable energy as the best way to mitigate climate change and dissuade others from sing fossil fuels. Without forests, rivers and animals or birds, earth would be a barren mass of land without life.

Ms Natocho is a student of MSC Wildlife Health & Management at Makerere University.