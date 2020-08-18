Computerisation project led to people losing interests in land

By Peter Mulira

After two years of sitting, the Commission of Inquiry into Land Matters was expected to come up with lasting solutions to our land problems. Instead the Commission’s recommendations made public two weeks ago are bound to fuel new land wrangles, which will be difficult to contain.

Many Ugandans have lost their land due to missing files at the Land office, registration records are altered and access to documents in public custody at the Land office is denied.

Amid this confusion, the Commission has recommended the freehold register. It is difficult to believe that the Commission properly assessed its recommendation because it will negatively affect the economy, especially in the banking sector, where title securities will become meaningless.

Second, the recommendation will have the effect of validating fraudulent transactions in which mailo land was converted into freehold at the expense of the mailo owner.

The Commission’s recommendation means that the mailo owner will be permanently dispossessed of his interest.

Protection of interests in land has had a chequered history since registered land was introduced more than one hundred years ago. The first system of land registration operated between 1900 and 1908 when “Final Certificates” were issued by the Governor through the Land office.

The Registration of Land Titles Law of 1908 introduced a system akin to the Australian Torrens system and this was continued in the Registration of Titles Ordinance of 1922.

Advertisement

With the introduction of the computerisation project, a number of people have lost their interests in land through fraudulent manipulation of the records.

In one case relating land comprised in Block 189, Plot 16, and 17, Lwanyonyi, Mukono, six different versions have been given to hide the fact that the records in the records file, which is now inaccessible to the public, were changed from the official description of Plots 16 and 17 to Plot 57 before the land was transferred to a “buyer.”

The project which seems to have backfired due to complaints from lawyers and other users would have seen all files containing records going back more than one hundred years sealed off from public scrutiny leaving the field to land grabbers.

Another method popular with land grabbers has been conversion of mailo land into freehold land. The acquiescence of a number of important people was “bought” off by donations of large tracts of land which were left behind by non-Africans, who were expelled from the country in the early 1970s.

The theft of these estates and those which were leased to government was accomplished by destroying the original files and replacing them with new files with false records.

This is how land comprised in Bukaya (Njeru) Estate was registered in the names of a company belonging to a senior officer in the Land office.

The maps prepared by the Commissioner for Survey and Mapping are supposed to be sacrosanct and no survey of land is allowed to take place without the consent of the Commissioner expressed through an instruction to survey (IS) number. This requirement which is contained in the Survey Act is disregarded with impunity.

The situation which has arisen means that there are two “owners” of particular pieces of land both with title deeds issued by the land office. The law provides that where this happens, the title deed which was issued first in point of time, is the one which is protected.

It does not matter whether one has a title issued under the old system for section 29 of the Registration of Titles Act allows any person who was registered under the 1908 Law to apply to bring that land under the Act.