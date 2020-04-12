Continuing education in the times of isolation

By Charlotte Muheki

A state-wide directive prohibiting public gathering was recently issued for Uganda. Consequently, schools have been affected being directed to close and to send students back to their parents.

The presidential guidelines are intended to curtail any new infections or spread. The closure of schools is a form of isolation or social distancing as it has come to be known in the West and has proved positive in reduction of infections. However, the effects of the COVID-19 may not just be about figures of those infected but its ripple effect on businesses and livelihoods world over. Education has been disrupted, in the way we know it.

Nelson Mandela once noted that “There can be no keener revelation of a society’s soul than the way in which it treats its children.’’

In preserving and protecting the best interests of our school going children, these are some insights from home-schooling, a fairly novel practice, but not entirely new in the study of African culture and history, that can guide parents in this time of uncertainty.

Values and life lessons: Majority of us remember or may have heard of tales of the fireplace as ‘a classroom’ for generations in the past. Values and life lessons were passed on through counsel and storytelling in this setting. Additionally, practical life skills in home care; cooking, gardening, hunting, cattle keeping, basket and mat weaving, fishing were all taught on the home front in the absence of formal education and in the recent past, alongside formal education. This could be the first ray of hope, that parents’ involvement in their children’s academics in these times of isolation should not be seen as dire straits. Parents and trusted caretakers should take this time to instil family values and life lessons. With activities such as making beds, preparing meals for the whole family should teach children about cleanliness, responsibility and consideration.

Routine: While we can hardly determine when the ban on public gatherings will be lifted, it would be beneficial to establish a routine that children can follow. Routine is good for children because it builds discipline and defines expectations of and boundaries for them each day. Designating a conducive area in the house and a set time for academic work (where feasible) will establish this routine, and create “a new normal” for the children

Rest and leisure: Heavy backpacks hanging on the shoulders of pupils is a common sight in Kampala. It is usually the practice of school administration to give ‘holiday packets’ of homework to students to keep them academically engaged during holidays and breaks. This time of isolation can be the much-needed break from an intense school term. Parents should take care not to burden children with additional academic work outside what is issued. Let the children rest. Parents and caretakers should integrate breaks and playtime in situations where pupils and students have “holiday” academic work to do. Away from television and computer games, encourage children to play outside, in nature to keep their bodies active.

Learn and develop individual character: Parents should be prepared for high energy levels from younger children and some degree of boredom from teenagers. Most parents and caretakers are away from children for eight hours and more and therefore do not get to experience them at their ‘peak’. Much of the interaction is early in the morning or before bedtime. This could also be an opportunity for parents and caretakers to learn the character of their children. Allowing them to pick the outfit for the day alone can give great insight into their sense of style. Children are usually in uniform much of their time and these are monotonous and bridle the expression of character.

Involvement in learning process: A parent doesn’t need to be a learned expert to be involved in the learning process of the child. Learning takes many forms; it goes beyond mathematical formulas and facts in Biology. Through supervision, parents get insight into the learning pace of children, they get to address issues they would not normally observe in another setting such as low attention span, or motivation levels, parents can pick up on strengths and interests and determine if there is value for money and satisfaction with the choice of school.

Parents should also take time to explain the situation to the children. Aside from media, they should hear that parents and caretakers are doing their best to keep them safe and how they can be involved in that process by washing hands thoroughly with soap and water and other primary hygiene measures. If they should miss their school friends with whom they spend most of their day, parents should understand and accommodate them through supervised calls for minors.

Remember, it may be hard to establish anything permanent in this temporary situation but this lockdown doesn’t have to interrupt your children’s learning. Charity after all, like learning, begins at home.