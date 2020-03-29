By Norbert Mao

We know the health impact of coronavirus. We all know it is deadly. We have been taught the dos and don’ts that will prevent the spread. Everyone is on the offensive through hand washing, use of sanitisers, face masks, and maintaining social distance. Now we need to look at the market reaction to coronavirus. In short, it is time to talk ‘coronamics’!

With the new directives banning markets that don’t sell food, the ban on public transport, the ban on boda bodas carrying passengers, citizens will go into panic mode unless appropriate responses are developed and communicated. The market response to coronavirus is yet to be comprehensively assessed and analysed. One obvious impact has been the rise in transport costs.

Parents paid exorbitant prices to take their children back home when schools were closed. The same parents have been told to return after two weeks to return completed homework and collect new homework packages. I can only imagine the costs parents who live far from the schools will incur.

Prices of commodities have gone up. Salt is now more than Shs3,000 a kilo. Beans now cost Shs6,000 a kilo. The tiny pocket sanitiser bottle is at Shs15,000 and the big one litre bottle costs Shs100,000. These are now effectively out of the range of the low income people. People are beginning to hoard food. There is fear of a looming food shortage.

What can government do? Government should manage fear in order to avoid panic among citizens. Certain products can be mass produced. For instance, hand sanitisers which is an alcohol-based product can be produced by distilleries and supplied at an affordable price.

The government has gone into partnership with certain distilleries to produce hand sanitisers. In order to do that, these companies will get waivers on VAT. Instead of the VAT waiver, these companies should get subsidised credit.

The proper approach is to do what governments do during wartime. Commandeer industry, especially liquor producers and soap makers, and compel them to produce the sanitisers and soap. It should not be business as usual. Extreme times demand extreme solutions.

The sanitisers should be packaged in sachets and sold at no more than Shs500. The product will be accessible. The commandeered companies will need no additional incentive beyond the assured market.

The warning issued against price hikes are welcome. No increase of fuel prices should be tolerated. Mobile money operators should remove any impediments to transactions.

The announcements by the telecom sector that fees will be waived during this pandemic is welcome. Since many phone owners are still not connected to the internet, SMS messages costs should be removed. The telecom companies should also axe the OTT tax and cut the costs of calls.

The cost of imported essential commodities should be stabilised through adjustments in taxes. The delays in clearing imports can be handled through bilateral talks with the neighbours on whose seaports we depend.

Bank of Uganda and the lead economists in Uganda should get together and deal with the challenges of a nervous market. These challenges include reduced liquidity, price instability and generally slowed economic growth. All options should be on the table to deal with the impact of the pandemic on food prices.

Unless the price of food is stable, there will be panic and the potential of social unrest including riots and looting will increase. A population facing death through hunger will take to the streets to agitate. They will overstretch and overwhelm the security organs of the State.

In conclusion, we can stop the spread of coronavirus through containment, but the socio-economic cost will also be enormous. The economic shockwaves will reverberate through all sectors and expose vulnerable sections of society to severe hardship.

For a country like Uganda, the most serious impact is the sudden loss of income and livelihood for millions who live from hand to mouth. This will require decisive responses from policymakers who must intervene and support vulnerable households, small businesses and informal sector to mitigate the adverse economic impact of coronavirus.