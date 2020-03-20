Coronavirus: We should all guard against causing panic

Roronavirus response. Numerous media houses, both local and international, including the Saturday Monitor of March 14, have been unanimous in their praise, and encouragement of other countries to copy the model of Korea’s effective response to the coronavirus. They have highlighted our fast and innovative testing system, our transparency, our advanced medical and IT systems.

By Jungok Shin

The Embassy of the Republic of Korea wishes to offer some clarification in regard to a story titled, ‘Korean national causes coronavirus scare in Soroti,’ which was published in the Daily Monitor of Friday, March 13. In essence, the story indicated that a South Korean national had to be placed under quarantine at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital after evading mandatory quarantine upon entry into Uganda. The Embassy of the Republic of Korea would like to point out three key things:

l Not only is the headline of the story misleading, but the premise of the entire story is false, simply because the said Mr Kim Dungkuk, had not been on a visit to the Republic of Korea when he entered Uganda, but was entering from Istanbul, Turkey. A simple check of his flight ticket and immigration stamps will very easily prove this.

By writing that Mr Kim “sneaked into the country” without further inquiry into this assertion, your story gives the wrong impression about him. It also risks sparking unwarranted panic, which is the last thing needed at this point in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. To be clear, Mr Kim arrived into the country legally through Entebbe Airport and was cleared for entry without the need for self-quarantine as per the current Ministry of Health regulations since he was a traveller from Turkey.

Additionally, the Embassy of the Republic of Korea is fully compliant with the Ugandan Ministry of Health guidelines and constantly informing all Korean nationals.

l Numerous media houses, both local and international, including the Saturday Monitor of March 14, have been unanimous in their praise, and encouragement of other countries to copy the model of Korea’s effective response to the coronavirus. They have highlighted our fast and innovative testing system, our transparency, our advanced medical and IT systems, as well as our decreasing transmission and death rates, among others.

l Needless to say, publishing unsubstantiated information hurts the dignity of those involved. Globally, we are in the middle of a very sensitive fight against this pandemic so media houses owe it to their readers to do a proper investigation right before they go to press. We are of the view that news has to be balanced and fair, and this was clearly a lopsided report. For reference, the full text of the BBC interview by the South Korean Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha is attached.

Lastly, we would like to quote the BBC interview by the South Korean Foreign Minister, Kang Kyung-wha:

“As governments, we also have to guard against panic. I think governments have to be cool-headed about this and do what we do based on evidence and science, because I think declaration of the pandemic by the WHO risks turning the spread of the virus into a spread of fear and phobia. I can’t tell you how many incidents I get reports of Asians, not just Koreans, being verbally abused, even physically attacked in other countries. And governments have to take responsibility to stop this kind of incident because that is not helpful to generating the spirit of collaboration that we absolutely need to overcome this challenge together, globally.”

Ms Shin is the Second Secretary of the Embassy of the Republic of Korea in Uganda.