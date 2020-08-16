Coronavirus mustn’t stop ambitions of 21st Century woman

By Tasha Mwigarire

Societal perception of the female specie as a second-class citizen dates from time immemorial.

Several times she has been denied the right to speak freely or to make choices without being judged. As a result, when things go wrong sometimes, the girl child is usually the first to suffer.

A great deal of teenage girls have fallen victim of this unfortunate mishap during the lockdown. Many are pregnant, some have given birth and the rest are not safe. This can have lifelong consequences for these teenagers.

Amid this Covid-19 pandemic, there is a real risk that sexual and reproductive health and rights will be dismissed, with grave impacts for girls and women. We are in a society where females are sometimes perceived to be lesser beings and this has made many women insecure and desperate that they have lost confidence in trying to fulfil their potential.

Surely, this is not the kind of woman we want in the 21st Century.

We want the educated, sensitised, confident and worthy woman. Consequently, we cannot have her when she continues to be away from school.

When a girl gets pregnant, the boy responsible will in most cases get away with it, leaving the poor girl helpless.

And when we come up and speak about issues like this, society is quick to judge us, saying “feminists” this and that.

Child marriage, pregnancy, family pressures, violence, harassment and poverty. All these keep girls from reaching their potential. We must address the barriers of this vice, otherwise it makes everything worse.

The education system is one of the other ways that can help us reach this goal, yet schools continue to be locked down.

Every Ugandan child has the right to education. Like the saying goes, when you educate a girl you educate the village. Educating the girl child inevitably impacts the globe, economically, socially and in every other aspect of life.

It empowers her, instils financial and mental independence and, of course, this kills insecurity and inferiority complex.

I digress. In the recent past, a pastor strolled into my office asking to pray for me. I asked him what was wrong with me. He said, “I see a vision. You will get married soon in Jesus’ name.” I felt sorry for him.

Either he was money hunting or was naively making that statement. Why do you (society) keep instilling fear in girls and creating unnecessary stigma?

You make single women feel there is something wrong with them, when there is actually nothing wrong with that.

Since the start of the lockdown in March, the ministry of Education has always promised to have schools reopened. The date has always been deferred and as such, students, teachers, parents and other concerned citizens continue to suffer, mostly in silence.

Should schools remain closed for much longer, we risk having many more student pregnancies, a depressed economy and suicidal parents. Allowing children access to school again does not require rocket science. Dear Mr President and madam minster for Education, please reopen schools, or we are doomed.

To the girls, in the meantime choose your company with discrimination. Bad company is highly contagious.