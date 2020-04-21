Coronavirus crisis should teach us about need for conservation

By Raymond Mugisha

The coronavirus crisis has got attention from everyone. Everything about handling it is urgent. Responding to it has been an all hands on deck duty, and rightly so. Given the manner in which it has claimed lives, the level of attention it deserves needs no emphasis.

The lethalness of the coronavirus is in the fact that it delivers quick desolation. Contracting is also easy, if one interacts with another who is already carrying it. These are some of the attributes that make it a matter of most urgent attention. Ignoring it, or even taking it any lightly could end in very great peril.

The quick damage inflicted by coronavirus invites fast and stern response from humanity to combat it. While thinking of the reaction most of humanity has displayed in the face of the crisis, I have wished that we shall be able to transfer the same level of focus to crises that we face but which will only sting in very many years to come.

Such crises will perhaps burden only our descendants when we are long gone.

However, the unfortunate possibility is that our actions today, or the lack thereof, could make their lives a perpetual crisis management venture – of coronavirus proportions or even worse.

A good area to look at in this regard is climate change and the underlying needs of environmental conservation and sustainable utilization of natural resources.

Whereas coronavirus has quickly reared its head and disproved those of us who downplayed its potency, a crisis such as climate change gives us a chance to get away with our adverse decisions and the only possible serious damage we will suffer will be that future generations, who will face the agony of the crisis, will fix posthumous blame on us. That, to us, is certainly not as scary as the possibility of massive deaths in our own times.

If we leave the assault of climate change to be, as an example for Africa, experts project that losses between twenty-seven to thirty-two percent could be registered in yields for maize, sorghum, millet and groundnut for a warming of about a two degrees’ Celsius shift in temperatures, above pre-industrial levels by mid-century. In the meantime, the continent’s population is projected to double current numbers by the year 2050. As such, it is logical to foresee severe starvation in Africa, if climate change is not arrested.

Quoting directly from a 2016 publication by Research Gate, climate change impacts on agriculture for Sub-Saharan Africa are expected to undermine human health by affecting the affordability and availability of nutritious food. While levels of undernutrition are already high across the region, projections indicate that with warming of 1.2 to 1.7 degrees Celsius by 2050, the proportion of the population that is undernourished would increase by twenty-five to ninety percent. Outbreaks of transmittable diseases, both food, water and vector-borne, can occur following extreme weather events such as flooding.

For eastern Africa, estimates of additional people at risk of malaria range from around forty to eighty million under two degrees Celsius warming and from around seventy to one hundred and seventy million under four degrees Celsius warming. Malaria already kills about three thousand Africans every day.

Increased exposure to fatalities due to extreme weather events are highly likely to be on the increase and will manifest as floods, landslides, forest fires and other dangerous events due to heavy rains and excessive heat. Climate change will be a major driver of adverse human trends around human health, migration and conflict.

Climate change mitigation measures must therefore be considered as urgent for Africa’s implementation, or else future Africans could live a life of unending crisis handling.

And then with regard to utilization of natural resources, a lot needs to be done as well. For example, four million hectares of forest cover vanish every year in Africa.

In 2014, within the continent, 6,419 animals and 3,148 were reported as under threat of extinction. The continent runs a huge supply of minerals (about 70 percent of total exports) and other natural resources, exported raw, that run industry in the developed world and even though the continent still has about thirty percent of global mineral resources, she is at risk of depleting this reserve without developing sufficient indigenous industry to give advantages to the continent’s future generations.

Put simply, we need to lift the interests of our descendants to a higher station on our priority scale. If we can work so hard for our own survival, we can apply the same approach to safeguard our children’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Raymond is a Chartered Risk Analyst and risk management consultant