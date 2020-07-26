Covid-19: The Judiciary and joke of election petitions in Uganda

By Joseph Ochieno

As Covid-19 continues to enable government play dance over Ugandans with their so-called ‘scientific elections’, the Judiciary – supposedly a co-equal arm of government with the Executive and Parliament - is on the spot.

That Parliament has over the years chosen to be subservient to the Executive is not in dispute yet, while there have been isolated attempts by Parliament to check Executive excesses, by and large, it has failed to play its oversight role as a co-equal branch of government.

Sadly, the Judiciary appears to be following the bad example set by Parliament albeit in a subtle way. A few examples will suffice. In the past week, the Court of Appeal fixed a session for hearing of election related matters arising from the 2016 general election and 2017 by-elections. It is farcical that the court does not recognise that with the next general election only a few months away, these cases had clearly been overtaken by events.

The justices of the Court of Appeal should surely be ashamed of themselves! Electoral disputes deserve to be determined in a very expeditious manner. It does not make sense for a petition arising from 2016 general election to be finally decided a few months before the next general election.

Even more farcical is, when we consider the manner in which several constitutional petitions are not decided expeditiously. In the majority of cases, the constitutional petitions are determined when there is no longer a live dispute attracting public attention.

It is very odd that petitions arising out of the walk-to-work protests of 2011, for instance, the Public Order Management Act, the NRM sole candidature and several others were only determined by the Constitutional Court this year - nearly a decade after they were filed!

By contrast, the constitutional petitions challenging the Constitution Amendment Act 2017 were expeditiously considered by both the Constitutional Court and the Supreme Court in a period of two years. This is as it should be. The strange jurisprudence from the Supreme Court, in regard to presidential election petitions, has been subject of considerable attention in various circles. We need not delve into it.

This brings me to the curious situation of the court cases involving the leadership of my political party, Uganda Peoples Congress. For more than four years now, my brother Jimmy Akena, has been leading the party solely on the basis of an interim order - issued by retired Deputy Chief Justice Stephen Kavuma - within days of High Court Judge Yasin Nyanzi nullifying the election of Akena as party president on December 11, 2015. Justice Kavuma left the Court of Appeal in December 2017.

For four years now, the Court of Appeal has failed or refused to determine the appeal that was filed by the party and its electoral commission to preserve Akena in office as ‘duly’ elected. While the unfortunate demise of the late Joseph Bbosa on October 1, 2019, is now a legitimate excuse for the delay, it should not be lost on any neutrals that an appeal filed in 2016 should have been left undecided for more than three years till one of the parties died.

This omission helped maintain Akena in office as president despite the High Court decision nullifying his election. An interim order lasting close to five years can hardly be “interim” in the ordinary meaning of the word.

In the meant time, the “party president” has now taken measures to further entrench himself despite the High Court decision that has never been overruled by a superior court. New court cases have been filed to challenge the recent actions of Mr Akena. But based on precedent, these court cases will probably not be handled differently.

It is time the Judiciary – the learned citizens with conscience - did some serious soul searching considering the political history of the governing UPM/NRA/M; there is never good enough reason for double standards – however nuanced.