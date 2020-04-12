Covid-19: As a nation, we are work in progress

By Joseph Ochieno

When in my last piece (Covid-19: Will the nation emerge?; Sunday Monitor, March 29) I called for bold actions, unambiguous communication, the coming together of all communities in diversity and for once, a national leadership – in national interest – based on due considerations and consensus, I had given deep thought, reflection and prayers. It was deliberate and meant, to the core.

I did so in national interest and, because I thought it was the responsible thing to do for fragmented nation with apparent structural inadequacies, especially within the health sector. I did so in order to add my lone, but rather not-so-silent voice.

But considering that I still wait for pleasant surprises outside the normal course and expectations of an average government, I am compelled but to reflect my natural – I mean the normal ways - I have always done since NRA/M came to power nearly 34 years ago.

First was that while in our neighbourhood Kenya, the president would be flanked and backed during national address on such matters by his vice president and leaders of opposition, in our case the difference is bright and glaring.

I had separately written that before the lockdown in Britain, the prime minister (admitted in hospital by the time of writing), had had a meeting with then leader of opposition Jeremy Corbyn and key shadow ministers, including of Health, Justice and Attorney General. It is now common knowledge that key provisions of their lockdown, including measures that cover financial support to the most vulnerable in society, the unemployed, self-employed, those on low income and others, were penned in following such meetings and correspondence.

My lucky global travel and privileged access to 24-hour media and on-the spot social media networks, ensures almost daily comparisons that land onto my handset and computers by the second. But they are painful, especially because sadly, like former South African president Thabo Mbeki would say, ‘I am an African’ and in my case, also a permanent citizen of Uganda.

So my phone beeped a picture, a video of an elderly woman being beaten by Local Defence Unit personnel (LDUs) on March 24 in downtown Kampala for simply being a vendor – not far from her posting. She was one of many where young overzealous young men beat up defenceless women – some their grandmothers’ age. These in the name of enforcing a presidential directive on the lockdown. On March 26, an equally documented birth occurred – off a Kampala street – a woman attempting to seek health for self and a new life, her child. These are arguably; torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment and, or punishment of citizens contrary to the most essential aspects of the laws of this country. Thankfully they both survived.

Last week, a cousin to a friend died, pregnant. The husband could not take her to any health facility. Being ordinary, they could not get any help in time, from anyone of influence or with essential contacts. Two days later, a friend of theirs died – giving birth – from home. More deaths than Covid-19 thus far…

As I continued to minimise the number of videos I watched I could not help but open one that everyone else was talking about; an RDC being slapped by a colleague over disputes over a vehicle, in western Uganda. As I drafted this piece, another RDC was involved in physical dispute with a district chairperson; they were only separated by civil police. That was in the east. The question then is why?

How could a whole national lockdown take place without leaders of other political parties and key stakeholders being involved or consulted? In these times of national emergency in which the enemy is completely unknown but, certainly not political – why would district chairpersons not be the lead officers at these times?

Even the CAOs would be far more legitimate authorities on these matters than presidential appointees, some of whom were people dumped in position either to keep them quiet, keep them going or peak patronage? In the very least, why not all the three?

Where are the public health experts? Might they have advised Mr Museveni that utility companies should not cut off water (to those lucky people who have it) forgetting that he had hooked us on yaka power that promptly cuts off once your units are done or, ask Ugandans, ‘where are you going’, forgetting that most people earn a living on informal sectors or; a tax rise on essentials at these times of all others?

Covid-19 pandemic is the biggest threat to global health and security in modern times. Thus far, the universally accepted response has been that of public health emergency. Health is an inch to life, a continuum between public health and human rights. Unless public health and human rights are seen – as they ought to be - complementary, hindrance or impairment of carried out even within alleged context of the law, is illegitimate and not in public interest.