Covid-19: The hidden discoveries continue….

By Joseph Ochieno

While the world continues to grapple with Covid-19, the real and undisputed security terror and, whereas Uganda swiftly held its most obvious gates – locking down – closely to timely and, with thus far no direct fatalities, it would appear the real devil is in the details.

For instance, I wrote in my last piece that there were more fatalities as a result of the excesses of overzealous security operatives against zero - directly from the disease. Those numbers continue to rise and a future post-mortem will come with its own conclusions. In a related article I wondered why Resident District Commissioners (RDCs) were lead officials for these operations and not the elected district chairpersons or even better, the highest civil servants at the districts, the Chief Administrative Officers.

On the latter, I spotted a friendly RDC on social media seeking sainthood by announcing that he had spent sleepless nights, rescuing situations and in one case, enabling delivery of a baby. Closely stated, RDCs have been turned into turn-boys over a major national and international crisis.

But there is a reason. Uganda is a locally controlled machinery; managed and fuelled by one system with one executive director who is in effect, also the chief accounting officer. I shall elaborate. A rarely talked about document, The NRM/NRA Revolution, under its ‘aims of the revolution’, objective number two is ‘The establishment, by force if necessary, of a one party popular democracy’ in Uganda under NRM.

Under ‘organs’ are NRM, the political wing of the ‘revolution’, NRA, the military wing of the ‘revolution’ and of import today, a subsection on the National Resistance Council (NRC) listed as the ‘legislative organ of the revolution’ at national level.

Then under ideology of the ‘revolution’ is ‘democracy’, which is “to be defined at all times solely by the National Resistance Movement and the High Command of the National Resistance Army’.

There is no average Uganda observer over the last 30 years who, unless compromised by accident of sight and other faculties, would fail to confirm that these objectives, while possibly aspirational in 1986/87 have today effectively been perfected.

For 20 years, political party actives were banned until UPC (later joined by DP) managed to compel – through the courts – for the lifting of the ban on political parties. In 1995, an NRM constitution that had no direct or formal contributions from political parties did not only entrench their ban but only changed the name of the NRA to UPDF, a soft imaging that worked until the legislative assembly was invaded by specialist forces in 2017 to confirm the military’s role in both the enforcement and determination of the designed ‘democracy’ on behalf of the chief executive.

But regardless, until last week, any scintilla of doubt that the current assembly is nothing but an NRC augmented is cleared; why would MPs, whose job it is first to legislate but of all duties in this case to scrutinise and hold government to account, suddenly become not reserve but rather, principle waiters and waitresses in public restaurants, with oversight roles turned into experts in chasing deals.

The reason is that Uganda is a confirmed State in anarchy but one presented as a perfect froth. For legislators, a privileged group (most of whom possibly do not comprehend the definition let alone the descriptions of their job) and among the most highly paid people in the country to seek to flitch off the national coffers is a disgrace. Of course, this is not new and it will possibly die down and, soon. In 2017, they enjoyed another Shs20m in an effective bribe to lift the presidential age limit.

As I mused through billions in classified budget against key sectors like education, health and in this regard, at a time when the top national threat is Covid-19 and not Rwanda, Congo or South Sudan, basic mathematics instructed me that the Shs10b would grant total facelift to the 22 national hospitals that UPC built (in eight years) but most of which have turned into mismanaged slums.

Yet while this machinery rusts in motion amid dances (from internal music) from Mary Karooro Okurut on the one hand and ‘new vision’ Amelia Kyambadde, one fact is for certain, Mr Museveni is the chief accounting officer for Uganda and must take responsibility. As a people, we must wake up to the biblical revelations (Mathew14:28-29) that it takes a crisis – a storm – to determine one’s strength, desire and drive; we must commit, in faith – to better.

The writer is former columnist with New African Magazine and UPC party spokesperson

Jop3upc@yahoo.co.uk

Twitter: @Ochieno