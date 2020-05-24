Covid-19: The national lies…

By Joseph Ochieno

The global pandemic created by the might, uncertainty and viciousness of Covid-19 continues to shake the world as we all seem to scramble for direction. And with the quest for related leadership, I easily default on late president Milton Obote as always, except this time, his classic quote: “Museveni is a pathological liar who only tells the truth by accident”.

Dr Obote cited several examples, including that Mr Museveni did not go to the ‘bush’ because 1980 general elections were ‘rigged’. False, he suggests, for in Mbarara North, it was DP’s Sam Kutesa who won the seat, UPC came second and Museveni third.

Mr Kutesa is the permanent Foreign minister for his regime and, possibly the most powerful individual outside the immediate ruling family.

Over the years Obote challenged both DP and NRA/NRM to provide the material evidence but they never did. In his Notes on Concealment of Genocide in Uganda, written in Lusaka, Zambia, in April 1990, he cites the fact that DP’s top most officials, Dr Paul Ssemogerere (president general) and Robert Kitariko (secretary general), had been top ministers in both Okello and Museveni regimes from July 1985 up to the time of his writing long enough for them to grace Ugandans with such evidence, if any.

It is 30 years now and the matter remains unsettled. It never will because it is false, a lie. But that is not the point. Every year of the long reign of Mr Museveni and his NRA/NRM has seemingly proven that two characteristics must be added to what defines them; accidents and arithmetical errors.

Corruption

Whether it is the story of junk helicopters, ghost soldiers, ghost classrooms, ghost teachers, even ghost refugees or miraculous and astronomical figures of corruption and misuse of public funds, the flu are never deterred.

Advertisement

In fact, they are most active the bigger the events so; even as the British Queen came to see her good guys in town in 2007 in the name of Empire Commonwealth, Shs247b was contested.

Vehicles, building and hotels flew.

At the peak of HIV crisis and malaria, GAVI/Global Aids funds blew up with totals in hundreds of billions. Umeme, the masters of vision saw questionable subsidy payments in well over a hundred billion shillings. Not seeking to displease my sobriety as I chose to look the other way, Museveni’s gift; a promise to return our railways from holidays in Rwakitura in order to ease off freight from roads during these times, questionable East African rail network and the port at Bukasa, quoted in billions of US dollars flushed.

Since one of the earliest comic dramas of free posho was an incident involving officials from OPM, I recall that other one of 2012, was it Shs50b? Whatever the case and, regardless of the figures, it is difficult cite a single event, a major project, a national pride, that took off on time, on transparent budget, with young pride national managers and on target, without a scandal or comic mix of fingers at the till and – in almost all the cases – the actors are either the same, linked or connected.

While the arrival of covid-19 almost immediately convinced me of no better time for us a peoples - a nation - to rally around the national flag, the anthem and the motto, my hopes seem to diminished thus far. First, came the beatings of poor vendors in town by men who were supposed to protect or in the very least, merely direct them. Then the sycophants – I call them hecklers jumped to justify the beatings. Then entered the spinners-for-master (scandal defectors).

Yet the centre of this all is the lead actor, one who last week taught his subjects how to behave, go on diet and be grateful for their posho generously donated by master chef and chief nutritionist whom we now know lives on 2.6 kilos of posho every glorious 10 days! Lucky lot, those poor ones from Teso were merely advised to eat mangos during a regional famine a few years ago.

But there is a subject I must return to in a separate page and that is, NSSF. Conceptualised by the first UPC government in 1963 and cleverly operationalised in 1967 as a Fund whose primary object was a social security-safety-net for all those in employment of one form or the other and a critical focus on welfare and wellbeing; primarily health, education (lesser), housing and, like the case in most developed economies, unemployment.

My sister Geraldine Ssali perfectly put; if covid-19, a pandemic that has stalled not one company or one country but, has brought the whole world to standstill is not crisis enough beyond national state of emergency (enough to suspend any constitution) then what would be?

Why the fixation on 20 per cent as if it is a constant, that the powers that be never sought to argue for variations from say three per cent to even 10 per cent? Who exactly is fooling who about legislation over a debate that has gone public and now taken weeks?

If democratically elected governments can be overthrown and it is okay with some people in town, what is wrong with state intervention in these regard unless – amid the lies – NSSF objects have shifted from welfare benefit-for members and their families – to a cash-cow for the privileged ‘few’.

Whatever the truth, Apostle Peter (Acts 5:1-4) reminds a certain Ananias that he has lied not to men but, to God.