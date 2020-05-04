By Onyango Owor

It is no news that Covid-19 has rapidly spread across the world with the number of deaths reaching more than 248,561 globally. In these unprecedented times, how you protect yourself and your business from the legal implication of a virus with no vaccine should be a priority.

In Uganda, the pandemic has caused the government to order a countrywide lockdown and although no study has been done on the economic impact of this action, many businesses are set to shed off jobs as their incomes reduce.

As businesses prepare for the post-Covid-19 era, CEOs and entrepreneurs must minimise exposure to litigation by observing and taking deliberate actions to comply with the law as they restructure their business and operations.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development issued guidelines that are enlightening on employer/employee relationships and how to keep workplaces safe in the context of the pandemic.

The ministry encourages retention of employees who are on monthly payments, since termination at this stage may become costly in terms of payment of terminal benefits. However, the majority of employers in the private sector in Ugandan are in the informal and SME sectors which largely depend on daily incomes to sustain their operations.

These businesses may find it very difficult to sustain operations without income for over a month. Such companies will be forced to cut costs to survive and laying off employees may be one of the cost-cutting measures to take.

Should a business decide to terminate their employee’s contracts, then it must do so within the confines of the law.

The Employment Act and individual employment contracts will normally provide for how employment contracts are to be terminated.

Employers must adhere to these provisions in case of termination. Special attention must be given to payment of terminal benefits which may include payments in lieu of notice, severance packages, accrued leave, gratuity, outstanding NSSF contributions and repatriation costs where applicable.

The Ministry of Labour further guided that employers should provide training of workers on preventive measures for Covid-19, provide protective equipment and treatment to affected workers. Employers have a statutory obligation to ensure that their workplaces are safe and to take every precaution necessary for the protection of their employees at the workplace and during the execution of their duties.

There is a possibility that employees who contract Covid-19 in the course of their employment will sue their employers if such employers have not taken reasonable measures to maintain a safe and healthy workplace.

Of course, reasonable measures will vary depending on the nature of exposure in different industries. It is important to note that information about the transmission of Covid-19 is evolving day by day and employers must ardently follow guidelines that are being issued by the Ministry of Health, WHO, Center for Disease Control and the Infectious Diseases Institute of Makerere University among others.

Employers in industries such as banking, hospitality, media and health sectors where employees are exposed to a higher risk of contracting of the disease should review their insurance covers to ensure that their employers are covered under the different policies or change to insurance companies that are willing to cover their employees against Covid-19.

Where an employer wishes to retain employees at the work during the lockdown period, the employer should educate them about the dangers posed to their health by their continued presence at the workplace and how to prevent contraction of the virus. The employer must not assume that employees already have this information.

Where an employee or independent contractor refuses to work because of fear of exposure to Covid-19, the employer should immediately investigate this through an interview and find out details of the employee’s fears. They should ascertain if the fears are realistic or even justified and be informed in writing.

If an employee falls under the category that is prone to contracting the virus, for example, older adults, people who are immunocompromised, and persons with severe underlying medical conditions then the employer must provide a safe working environment.

If the employers would wish to retain all company employees while still in an uncertain financial situation, they could explore several options like negotiated suspensions of the contracts for a defined period, pay cuts and a taking of statutory leave during the lockdown period.