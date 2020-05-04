Covid-19 and the limits of journalism without fear or favour

By Emilly Comfort Maractho

What Covid-19 has done is to truly test the limits of those who take journalism seriously, imagining that there could be journalism without fear or favour. Predictably, the public has rushed to blame the media for the disinformation that has assaulted us.

No doubt, the media is not blameless. But what if the media is not the main problem? What if the problem is those who are the custodians of the ‘truth’ and a deliberate attempt to twist that truth? What happens when facts are not enough?

Covid-19 unleashed a series of actions by governments across the globe. Many of them needed questioning. But we all quickly became complicit, accepting that no one had the answers, or worse still, knew the truth. All we had to do was trust science to someday find a solution, in the meantime follow the rules, not question anything. Leaders waited on science to direct them, so did journalists.

As I reflected on the concept of journalism without fear or favour, I wondered if the real crisis we are having is really a crisis of journalism or crisis communication. Maybe it is a crisis of governance and the inability of leaders to ask questions and use governmental structures and resources which journalism cannot even dream of to find answers, quickly.

As we ask ourselves about the future of journalism and the crisis of communication, what continues to bother me is the failure or slow pace of investigation, not just from a journalistic point of view, but from science too. It is incredible how little is coming out of the great science to dispel in a systematic way questions around the virus and to decisively deal with them.

For journalism without fear or favour to happen, we have to be in position to ask great questions in order to find the right answers. In fact, we have to exercise disbelief in the known truth or facts before us. If we only license certain groups to ask questions, we shall miss the different angles needed for us to shade light on the situation in a holistic way.

We have to start reflecting on what it means to say the media is doing a great job because if doing a great job is being a vessel through which official information is passed or praising the powers that be, then indeed we have a journalism crisis. We also have to reflect on what it means to pursue journalism without fear or favour, especially when fear is the weapon of control in a crisis.