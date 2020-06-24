Covid-19 response: Integrate focus on older persons

By Sylvia M Ntambi

The United Nations (UN) and the Uganda National Council for Older Persons Act, 2013, qualifies anyone of 60 years and above to be an older person.

According to the 2014 National Population and Housing Census, Uganda had 1,430,557 older persons. Majority of these live in rural areas.

More than 80 per cent of them are engaged in subsistence farming. Many are burdened with grandchildren, who are either orphans, abandoned or left under their care by their parents.

Unfortunately, most of the older persons have no social security, rendering them totally vulnerable.

In addition, older persons also suffer from common health problems.

According to the UN, at least 66 per cent of persons aged 70 and above have an underlying health problem such as diabetes, heart diseases, hypertension, stroke and blindness.

WHO advises people of all ages to take stringent steps to protect themselves against Covid-19 by following good hand and respiratory hygiene.

The organisation further tasks older persons and their caretakers to be even more careful because older persons are five times at a risk of contracting the illness as compared to other age groups.

Although there has been deliberate effort by government, through initiatives such as the Social Assistance Grants for Empowerment (SAGE) to better lives of older persons, Covid-19 has created a new wave of challenges for this age group that require immediate attention.

It is upon this premise that the commission makes the following recommendations:

In the face of life-threatening pandemics such as Covid-19, older persons face challenges in accessing medical treatment and healthcare.

The nationwide lockdown and concentration of health resources on Covid-19 fight has disadvantaged older persons and created barriers to obtaining health services for their existing underlying conditions.

Government should, therefore, ensure difficult healthcare decisions affecting older people are guided by a commitment to dignity and the right to health. Particular risks faced by older persons in accessing healthcare, including age discrimination, neglect, maltreatment and violence, need to be properly monitored and fully addressed.

Restrictions on freedom of movement and the need for physical distancing have led to a disruption of essential care and support for older persons. Physical distancing needs to be accompanied by social support measures and targeted care for older persons, including by increasing their access to digital technologies.

Government should fully integrate focus on older persons into the socio-economic and humanitarian response to Covid-19. The devastating social and economic impact of Covid-19 on older persons needs to be addressed in both the crisis and the recovery phase.

In addition, the structural causes that have left older persons behind and vulnerable in this crisis need to be addressed.

We need to expand participation by older persons, share good practices and harness knowledge and data from them and ensure their full inclusion in shaping the policies that affect their lives.

We also need to tackle ageism and stigma against older persons head-on. This pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to humanity and presents a disproportionate threat to the health, lives, rights and well-being of older persons.

It is crucial to minimise these risks by addressing the needs and human rights of older persons in our efforts to fight the pandemic.

Older persons have long been subjected to inadequate protection of their human rights.

Covid-19 recovery is an opportunity to set the stage for a more inclusive and age-friendly society.