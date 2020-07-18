Covid measures erode service delivery in Lamwo

By Ms Jennifer Nyeko-Jones

On August 23, 2018, Lamwo District local government held its first full council meeting for the year ending 2018/19. It resolved to request for the creation of two new constituencies, namely Palabek and Lamwo East from Lamwo County to make it three constituencies in the district.

Curiously, a letter to this effect was only sent to the Minister of Local Government on March 19, 2020. Subsequently, Cabinet sat and granted the district only one new constituency. So what Local Government Raphael Magyezi read in Parliament was substantially different from what the council had recommended.

This necessitated further consultation, not only by the Lamwo Council , but also in the wider Lamwo community, including those in the Diaspora.

Lamwo being composed of 19 sub-counties to date, there was urgent need to harmonise and align the sub-counties, again into the remaining two as recommended by Cabinet. Not only did the geographical and population density issues needed to be addressed, but most importantly, the historical and cultural ties that unite the community.

Besides, there was a strong feeling that any new constituency must focus on building, uniting, promoting fairness, justice and harmony in fractured community due to the many years of poor leadership in the district.

According to the council, its two attempts to deliberate on this matter both on June 29 and July 10, were stopped by the RDC of Lamwo, Mr Nobison Nok Kidega. On the second attempt, the DPC, DISO and the UPDF were dispatched to stop the meeting even before it began. Thus, preventing the council from carrying out their work and impeding service delivery.

Consequently, a radio talk show was arranged to discuss the matter on Sunday, July 12, whose panel included the district speaker, Mr Jimmy Amone, RDC Nok Kidega and Mr Thomas Oketayot, the personal assistant to MP Hillary Onek.

The speaker said on July 10, an emergency council meeting was called to discuss the new development from Cabinet regarding the new constituency.

However, due to time constraint, Local Government minister Magyezi was informed by text. In his reply, the minister cleared the meeting to go ahead, and requested that the Covid-19 guidelines be observed.

He called the RDC on phone to convey his decision, but the call failed to get through. In his submission, the RDC confirmed that he sent in the UPDF because he had not received an official letter from the Local Government ministry allowing the meeting to take place. Minister Hillary Onek agreed with this position in Parliament on July 5, 2020.

Turning to the question of the list of sub-counties read by minister Magyezi, the PA to minister Hillary Onek confirmed that it was substantially different from what was agreed, earlier and that is why Minister Onek sought to re-arrange it with minister Magyezi without referring the matter back to the council and other stakeholders.

With the parliamentary session scheduled for Tuesday, July 28, the community of Lamwo are wondering, what the Minister of Local Government is going to present as his proposal, despite all the glaring irregularities, especially on the fact that by Cabinet merging three constituency to two, what was originally presented became obsolete.

Therefore, without council sitting to re-arrange the sub-counties, the minister will not only be in breach of Article 179(4) of the Constitution (as amended), which provides the criteria for creating administrative units. This is in addition to the law regarding the new administrative units, which will also be in flagrant disregard for due process.