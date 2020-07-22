Covid provides perfect avenue to sieve leaders

By Chris Obore

I have been in my home district of Bukedea since the lockdown occasioned by Covid-19 was announced.

Covid-19 is a window for most of us to realise the value of our ancestral home, which we have erroneously often referred to as villages or rural areas.

A village is simply the lowest unit of government, therefore, not a way of life as our usage seems to impute. Our ancestral homes are neither upcountry as those in Kampala often impute. Upcounty is actually the inland part of the country that has a down country (areas towards the sea). Uganda is a landlocked country hence cannot have upcountry or down country.

Why do I have to say it? The negative connotations given to our ancestral homes away from the city has contributed to how social service delivery has been handled. Many of the elite have tended not to put efforts to transform rural areas partly because it is not the in-thing to do.

Getting to the city is akin to a great escape from captivity. Yet in our context, many of the citizens stay in their ancestral homes far from the cities. And truth be told, many would live fairly decent lives had basic services been extended to all parts of the country.

What is chasing the elite from their ancestral homes are two things: Piped water and electricity - lack of water borne toilets and television. If those services were available during Covid-19 lockdown, many of the elite would have preferred to be locked down in their ancestral home areas than the city.

If anything, Covid-19 has given us a window to assess the quality of our political leaders more critically. And in that regard, 2021 General Election must take place. Postponement of the elections is not a language of those who uphold democracy. Covid-19 is public health risk of global magnitude. It does kill. It does disrupt economy. It distorts social relations.

Advertisement

But in our case, it has not done so much to warrant postponement of a key constitutional obligation for the country. We should be thankful Covid-19 has not spread much and caused death to people of a single Ugandan. Its limited spread should be the reason for us to hold elections without ignoring the fact that the virus must be checked from spreading.

Opening wholly like some are pushing for is taking a dangerous gamble. The absence of any death so far is not a guarantee that no death will occur. And why would anyone want to see death first? Precaution must be there at all times.

For elections to take place amid Covid-19, the Electoral Commission ( EC) should be providing us with innovative solutions.

Going digital per se is not absolute. Digitisation would mean that people can vote online, vote counting and tallying can be done online and results automatically displayed. But our environment does not support full digitisation of elections. The infrastructure is not well distributed in the country.

The literacy levels cannot support electronic voting. Full digitasation now would cause disenfranchisement of many voters and undermine the integrity of the election process.

The EC would, therefore, suggest that since interaction with voters is crucial in elections, candidates would, for instance, be allowed to hold meetings with their campaign agents. Such meetings could be of 100 people where Covid-19 guidelines can be observed. Rallies and processions can be banned.

Let EC not stick to the old guidelines when we are faced with a new challenge. Let options be put on table to facilitate the elections without compromising public health threats caused by the pandemic.

To those desirous of postponing elections or extending the term of elected leaders, pause and reflect. There are so many people who seek to become elected leaders for the first time. They have a right to do so.