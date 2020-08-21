Covid-19: Let’s get others ready for Jesus’ 2nd coming

By Dr Joseph Serwadda

From the very day the nation was put under lockdown due to Covid-19, my spirit refused to accept that Uganda would suffer severe consequences from this strange disease. We did not deserve it. Our innocence spoke for itself!

I was, in fact, one of those spiritual leaders who, on the kind invitation to meet President Museveni, advocated time to strategise, pray and execute a master plan to defeat this diabolical attack, from Wuhan, China. I thank God that the witness I held so dear, from day one, has come to pass.

Uganda was expected to record at least 18,800 confirmed Covid-19 cases and 600 deaths by end of July 2020. For a dire situation that scientists continue to confess that their is no cure, and therefore, no vaccine, the only explanation is obvious - God has been good and all glory goes to Him!

Over the last couple of months, we, the Born-Again Faith Guild Members, have spent hours praying and studying the scripture and apocalyptic messages. We have scrutinised prophetic utterances. We have sought to understand the predictions and interpretations of notable prophets and seers world over. The results of these studies are as rewarding as they are awakening!

Coronavirus is possibly, a biological weapon and an attack on the innocent people of the world. In the wings of that, is the global campaign to depopulate the earth! There are individuals who feel more worthy to be alive than all others! And for this to happen, some must go to an early grave - natural, infanticide, homicide, genocide, war or chemical attack.

While a section of our prayer warriors, spiritual watchmen do ascribe or predicate the Covid-19 global attack to God, ostensibly, that He is punishing evil, the majority of them have conclusively concurred that on the contrary, Covid-19 is a selfish, globalist, demonic agenda of the Anti-Christ, and their cohorts, who are seeking to gain universal dominion and control over the earth’s minerals, natural resources and space. Many see the virginity and wealth in Africa and wish this was their country! They will stop at nothing to achieve this agenda.

It is widely accepted within our circles that the end-times have commenced, kicked into motion by this pandemic! This global agenda, which will pave way for the Man of Sin (2Thessalonians 2:3-10), the One World Government, the Collapse of Economies, the Introduction of a Single Currency, the Mark of the Beast and the Great Tribulation all foretold in the Bible, are on us. We ought to be and get others ready, for the 2nd Coming of Christ!

On the local scene, we now believe that the emphasis should be on orienting the people on the SOPs that have been approved worldwide - sanitising, washing hands, wearing a mask, and social distancing. The recent threat of food scarcity should also be an eye-opener and a pointer to one of the most important activities the Church should be assisted to spearhead.

Government needs to engage the religious sector and build capacity for modern agriculture.

One thing is clear though: Covid-19 has lost the battle in Uganda. We wish to express our resounding “God bless You” to the President and his team for the prompt action taken in March to safeguard Ugandans.

We are grateful to the “scientists” for their contribution to the nation’s health, and for continued resilience against this and other hazards.

We grieve with the rest of the world for the loss of lives, collapse of economies, and other necessities in life, but celebrate the brave, gallant sons and daughters, scientists, of this nation! Mumetufuraisha! We are ready to re-open our churches so that our voices of praise can be heard again.