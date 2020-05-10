Covid-19: The figures that don’t add up…

By Joseph Ochieno

In my last piece on these pages, I suggested that Uganda is a locally controlled machinery (possibly with extensions) but, managed and fuelled by an executive director who is also the chief accounting officer. I was, of course, right.

Being as it may, I precede with the Word. Reading from Isiah 29:9-14 and, not withstanding several interpretations and definitive revelations, I resolved on one; that our day-to-day experiences - repeated over time will influence and compel us to conclude an abnormal normality – whatever it is - as, where we belong or merely, what we are.

Spiritual blindness of sorts but culturally, one that drags over time, degenerating into what is best put by the anti-apartheid martyr Steve Biko in his famous quote: “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.”

Lest you forget, why would it have taken Mr Museveni up to April 28 to publicly discuss the question of cash payments to his legislators in the name of fighting Covid-19, which is more than three weeks since the money was approved?

This is the payment of Shs20m that each legislator was to get – some by force – allegedly to help them support the campaign against Covid-19 in their constituencies. Granted, he called it morally ‘reprehensible’ but after a public outcry including, from these columns.

‘Ill-advised’

Then legislators responded in style. Burahya MP Margaret Muhanga, famed for ‘buying’ land worth Shs10.2b from UBC using ‘cash’ that she told her colleagues were proceeds from her ‘special’ goats and cows, accused Mr Museveni of being “ill-advised” and reminded him that after all – he “relies” on them – NRM legislators that is, to swing his deals in the national assembly. Several others waved their bills and it seemingly worked, if not a show.

Call it a new twist and following backlash and possible blackmail, the same Museveni has reportedly agreed with the NRM caucus legislators to get Shs50b for constituency Covid-19 taskforces. If true, this would mean the same legislators against whom he presented in response to public outcry over Shs20m, would end up with nearly shs110m each!

Advertisement

But it gets murkier, since when did parliamentary constituencies become units for decentralised local governments in the case where districts should ideally be the lead units in these situations? Covid-19 knows no political party or organisation in Uganda; the most appropriate leads should have been the ones with local mandates; LC5 chairpersons or in the very least, the Chief Administrative Officers with the Resident District Commissioners as ex-officio overseers.

The next administrative units would be sub-counties with LC3 leads and then to the lowest structures, LC1s. Yet the glare is worse; while there continues to be fundraising from individuals and communities (not necessarily a bad idea), a generous 2019/2020 Budget was recently passed and the allocations cannot be missed by any average citizen with interest, I pick a few: while Security was allocated Shs4.5 trillion, Education got Shs3.6 trillion and Health only Shs2.8 trillion, the same amount as classified, Shs2.8 trillion. Not surprisingly, Local Government allocation was only shs1 trillion while Agriculture got a poor Shs950b.

So a Covid-19 budget yet, one which ensures Security plus classified allocations combined are more than twice the Health budget! What exactly is going on? For the record, 52 per cent of these monies are expected to come from borrowing and foreign aid, monies which our grandchildren and possibly great grandchildren will be expected to pay back.

Regardless, why wouldn’t money have been separately and specifically allocated as Covid-19 money and nothing else? After all, focus should have been – and it is not too late – on mass testing, contact tracing and treatment meaning, aggressive recruitment of healthcare workers and creating testing and treatment centres spread across the four regions of the country?

While I do not expect a direct answer, I am not surprised either; the lockdown policy for entire country was made in haste, rushed (without consultation and thought as usual) and premised on the might and wisdom of central command and based on urban experience, pushed and mirrored by media and global PR. How else would Nyabanja village in Kirewa Sub-county, Tororo District, which receives one arrival from Kampala in a week (possibly one from Entebbe in a year) by subjected to the same lockdown rules as Nkumba, off Entebbe Road, and why and how would land ports not have been discussed at the same time as Entebbe airport?

Fodder for their seats

For a country in which we only offer services for glory but scramble for wealth without work and politics with neither principles nor values, I smell a rat; the legislators sensed fodder for their seats while the chief accounting officer has an obvious campaign fundraising – from the public coffers – cleansing the national screen, while fuelling their district teams.

Considering that on Wednesday the IMF announced $491.5m (Shs2 trillion) a loan to Uganda in the name of fighting the same Covid-19, this is an apparent abuse of public funds. Government is not about charity, physique or might, it is about service and at these critical times, saving lives, coveting for seats nor legacy.