Covid-19: The role of science in policy, politics

By Samuel Baligidde

Must scientists be at the mercy of politics at any time? Covid-19 has brought the role of science in policy and politics to the forefront.

The “new normal” brought about by the uncertainties of Covid-19 has probably led the Electoral Commission to unveil a new roadmap for a “scientific election” that may not be plausible.

Are there any circumstances in which experts could provide guidance that is not independent on political choices? In some countries, claims that scientific facts compel certain actions are common in political debates preceding elections.

Shouldn’t there be a separation of science and politics even if science is relevant to policymaking?

All stakeholders in the forthcoming electoral process ought to take a collective decision that is truly scientific after ascertaining the possible impact of each of the alternative choices for action.

An honest broker of policy alternatives expands the scope of such choices as ought to guide the Electoral Commission in fulfilling its constitutional mandate.

Resorting to science for compliance can compromise both the odds of consensus and the role that science plays in policymaking. The role of experts in a democracy should be informed by how democracy is “scientifically” conceptualised.

Under the present circumstances of a pandemic and an impending election, it’s desirable. Constitutional empowerment depends on understanding the different options for relating policy to politics.

Honest brokering of prevention of the spread of Covid-19 and election roadmap policy alternatives can amicably be achieved through a collection of experts working together with a conflation of views expressed in the media, harnessing of past and present experience from other countries and proper use of scientific knowledge.

The degree to which considerations of politics and values shape the work of experts seeking to provide guidance to decision-makers is crucial in determining levels of success.

Policymakers and other stakeholders seeking to use science to advance their own agendas reinforce the need for separation of science from policy in some situations. When scientific politicians ostensibly claim to focus only on the science, they in fact serve instead as stealth issue advocates. Yet, stealth issue advocacy is often politically motivated.

As Roger Pielke Jr conceptualised while trying to make sense of science in policy and politics, scientists play four different roles; as pure scientists, science arbiters, issue advocates and honest brokers.

These different roles of science while idealised reflect the fact that scientists face practical and meaningful choices in how they act in the context of policy and politics.

The Covid-19 taskforce medical and research teams are pure scientists who provide fundamental information about coronavirus to decision-makers who issue Executive directives and guidelines on how to avoid infection. The science arbiters serve as a resource for decision-makers.

Some commentators, who represent a wide political spectrum, are issue advocates genuinely trying to convince their “constituencies” of the need to adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines in order to survive.

As Pielke would probably advise the challenges of scientific uncertainty of holding a scientific election can be conflated with those of the political uncertainty of maintaining democratic principles.

Behaviour that overlooks one or more of the idealised roles of scientists might lead to discordancy in the relationship of science and decision-making. Understanding the intricate relationship helps to make sense of the different perspectives that should be accommodated.