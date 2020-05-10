Covid-19 as a cure to greed, corruption

By Philip Matogo

Barrack Obama and a few other former US presidents charge hundreds of thousands of dollars to anyone who engages them for a speech.

In one hour, they earn more than $200,000 (Shs756 million) to make a few remarks prefaced by the words “I don’t have much to say, but…”

Considering this to be extortionate, I told someone last year that such a windfall reduced men like Obama to rent-a-leaders. Or circus acts complete with roadies (publicists) and props (teleprompters).

Former US president Harry Truman wrote an illuminating book. It’s titled, Mr Citizen. And it details how when he left the White House, jobs were thrust at him.

One proposal requiring only an hour of his time guaranteed him a half a million dollars!

Although this is a tidy sum, he realised that, in being a man of such stature, he had become an institution. And one of the biggest institutions that charges by the hour is prostitution.

So he looked beyond the fig leaf of “public service” associated with such jobs to see them in their primary colours.

“I turned down all those offers,” Truman wrote. “I knew that they were not interested in hiring Harry Truman, the person, but what they wanted to hire was the former president of the United States. I could never lend myself to any transaction, however respectable, that would commercialise on the prestige and the dignity of the presidency.”

So, by cashing in on the fountain of honour, a former president has made it as dishonourable as, well, a house of ill repute.

“That’s rubbish! It’s all about money!” the person I told raged. I suspect my moralist tone ruffled his feathers; flights of his angry rhetoric clearly showed.

Seduced by an extreme case of materialism, many of us place money over all else. Indeed, most of us would condone corruption by saying we need to “survive.”

Besides, we would add, if we aren’t corrupt, somebody else will be. So it is better us than some already overfed government official.

Although humans have always been greedy and acquisitive, this moneyed worldview evolved from America of the 1980s.

In the 1987, film Wall Street, Gordon Gecko’s “Greed is good” slogan struck a chord with many. America being the chief supplier of cultural goods to the world ensured that this slogan was adopted globally in popular culture.

The 80s were a decade of corporate greed defined by hostile takeovers and leveraged buyouts. Corporate raiders leveraged productive assets to bleed them dry of cash and equity while raising a middle finger to financial propriety.

US president Ronald Reagan unveiled “Reaganomics” and this set in train a virtual conga-dance of policies which waltzed a soft-shoe around deregulation to give free rein to the so-called banking buccaneers and junk-bond pirates.

In this decade, Donald Trump became a billionaire. Again, in the early 1990s, the film Jerry Maguire foisted yet another slogan upon us: Show me the money!

This was more enduring than Gecko’s and it seemed to subliminally ingrain the notion that money was king. Anything else would go against the grain, so to speak.

Each person was assessed for their price instead of value. Again, money’s stepchild being Corruption meant our values were going to be commercialised or dumped like bad stock.

People even started saying that corruption was green-lit by the Bible: “Man eateth where he worketh” was the gospel according to some sticky-fingered prophet, no doubt.

Robbing each other blind gave us 20/20 vision, CREAM (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) whitened our every beverage with the taste of success.

Oh yes, the rot started from the bottom. The top being the highest manifestation of it.

So we all dreamed of getting our turn to “eat.” Morality, like the devil, took the hindmost.

Then, drums please, Covid-19: The great leveller, shook us out of the somnolent imagination of a dog that doesn’t see its day coming.

People around the world started dying.

But corruption dies hard: we heard of Ugandan officials taking bribes to allow people possibly infected with Covid-19 to escape from quarantine. And, finally, we realised that corruption could be fatal.

We thus occupied the high ground, like it was Wall Street under siege, and condemned this need to “survive.”

In Chinese the two characters used in the common term for “contradiction” separately represent a spear and a shield.

Our fight against “survival” is the spear we shall use to shield ourselves, from ourselves.