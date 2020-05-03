Covid-19 fight should restart debate on federalism - Part I

By Norbert Mao

Uganda has so many districts, but not many of them have the capacity to respond to emergencies and disasters. They are like the proverbial millipede which has many legs, but the legs don’t guarantee speed. The battle against the coronavirus pandemic has stretched the capacities of local governments to the limit. We need bigger decentralised units that can share the burden of governance with the central government in a meaningful way.

Whether you call if federo or federalism, I believe that federalism is the highest form of decentralisation. Any government in Uganda, therefore, which is committed to decentralisation cannot deny federalism as an ultimate goal. Self-determination and freedom are other grounds for federalism.

Some people confuse federalism with monarchism. This has clouded the debate in a shroud of fear spread by xenophobic politicians. The debate should, therefore, be focused largely on administrative efficiency and the right of people to self-determination. There are individual rights and people’s rights. Federalism belongs to the latter category.

Let it also be said that in the struggle for federo some leaders from Buganda have been easy pawns in the hands of the enemies of federalism. The somersaults by key Baganda leaders during the constitutional debate are still fresh in our minds. As long as individual Baganda politicians still have the incentive to cut deals with the successive regimes for their personal gain, federalism will continue to hang like a carrot before the eyes of the donkey while the stick of tyranny is wielded to the detriment of the people.

This does not mean there are no positive signs. The most obvious one is that federalism is now firmly on Uganda’s political to-do list. Gone are the days when Ugandan’s were told that even a sound night’s sleep is a great favour “ushered in by the National Resistance Movement”.

This has changed and politicians will ignore it at their own peril. This, of course, has invited opportunistic responses from the politically ambitious who posture themselves in a position where they can catch the most votes. All of us are open to this accusation, but let each person’s record speak for itself.