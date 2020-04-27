Looming danger. If we keep our eyes fixed on health alone in keeping Covid-19 away, we shall be ill prepared to deal with the wider consequences. Our health experts will have no idea how to handle that. There have been exemplary areas like Education and the Justice, Law and Order sectors providing sector relevant information.

By Emilly Comfort Maractho

We are all praising God that miraculously, we are among the top world’s success story in controlling the spread of Covid-19. Not a single death, and cases have been kept under a hundred since the first case was announced. Clearly, God has been good to us, giving wisdom to the leaders, grace and patience for the rest of us. Our health team and the leadership deserve every shade of light. It is a celebration. Well done, good and faithful servants and scientists.

We can safely say we have largely succeeded at controlling the spread of Covid-19. It is a huge relief for Ugandans. Yet, the reality is that meaningful success in the Covid-19 story will be told several weeks or months from now, when we look back beyond health.

The question is, how do we sustain this success in the face of a weak economic response? How can a strong health response be supported and sustained by a robust economic response?

A good medical doctor, before Covid-19 became a reality, told me something I now appreciate more. He said as a health professional, he was saddened that we often reduce health to hospitals and diseases. I could add, Ministry of Health and districts. He told me the real battle for health and a healthy population is fought outside the health system. He explained in very simple terms how health is connected to literally everything.

As I think through his words, I am hit by the reality of how Covid-19 has become ‘the health issue’, so much that it is difficult to imagine the extent to which we are willing to go to ensure that everyone is safe. Those who have been making the case for 16 women dying every day in child birth to justify better funding for our health system must be envious of this virus.

This way of thinking about health as the main avenue for response partly explains why many Ugandans cannot comprehend how an institution like Parliament, can imagine that they too have a role to play in fighting coronavirus by including themselves in a Supplementary Budget. The country is enraged over Shs10 billion given to Members of Parliament to support their efforts in fighting the deadly virus, translating to Shs20 million for each MP. Some have declared war on Speaker Rebecca Kadaga.

The point being made is that MPs are not deserving like those who received the slightly over Shs99 billion. Some have clothed it in the many incidences when MPs received money for unclear reasons. Of all those times, this is the one that I believe is fair, the methods notwithstanding.

I am not blind to the possibility that many groups, including MPs, could use Covid-19 for their benefit, at our expense. While it is easy to make MPs the objects of our displeasure, we should also look at those who in the name of Covid-19, will take advantage of us, including those selling beans and potatoes.

Our real challenge sometimes is not looking beyond a single issue and dealing with things a little more broadly. I am perplexed that in the fight of a disease that requires huge lifestyle or behavioural changes, the leaders are not meaningfully involved. Many of them have resigned to waiting on presidential addresses for guidance along with us.

Within the Health sector, the real health threat facing us is now Covid-19. Yet, it may have been helpful to take a more focused approach by rethinking the budget and allocating more money towards strengthening our health system in general, preparing regional hospitals to have strong emergency units and addressing perennial issues such as poor pay for medical workers.

Additionally, there is need to urgently look beyond health for solutions in order to sustain the success story in the fight against Covid-19. While some efforts were made to ensure continuity in the flow of goods and essential services, we should be discussing economic measures to mitigate the consequences of our lockdown and global impact of the pandemic.

If we keep our eyes fixed on health alone in keeping Covid-19 away, we shall be ill-prepared to deal with the wider consequences. Our health experts will have no idea how to handle that. There have been exemplary areas such as Education and the Justice, Law and Order sectors providing sector relevant information.

In a crisis, government can meet the needs of the population from several angles. For instance, those in trade can engage traders, agriculture can engage farmers and tourism their various stakeholders. Each sector should be advising government and the population on sector by sector impact, how government can help and how the population should cope.