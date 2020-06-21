Criticise but also respect role played by lawmakers

By Kaboggoza Kibudde

I have to admit, criticising Ugandan MPs is fun, but I think we have gone too far, considering that, in most cases, we don’t even know what we are talking about.

I mean, how many of us read The Hansard? How many of us can list just five of the 30 motions passed in the last session? Better yet, of the 16 committee reports that MPs adopted in the same period?

If we are honest, we know very little about Parliament. And most of what we know is shaped by

the media, which focuses on Parliament’s weaknesses because bad news sells more than good news. (For now, let us ignore non-commercial motivations such as malice and subversion).

We say MPs are useless, but in the past year alone, MPs passed 23 Bills and approved six loans to finance vocational education, road construction, electrification of industrial parks as well as the development of solar-powered irrigation and water supply systems.

Moreover, without MPs, Uganda could not have registered the leaps in justice and peace that we enjoy today. We may debate the extent to which laws are abided by in Uganda, but we can’t deny that Uganda has good laws! And with these laws, we can resolve our grievances without murdering each other. That alone facilitates peace in Uganda, which in turn contributes to global peace.

Besides, Parliament is the only avenue for discussing, harmonising, and giving national attention to concerns of Ugandans from all walks of life. Vilifying such an institution, moreover without proof, is simply sacrilegious.

In the past session alone, MPs raised wide-ranging issues such as the evacuation of Ugandans stranded overseas due to Covid-19, relief food distribution, pyramid schemes, the plight of medical interns, safety of boda boda riders, to mention but a few.

Whenever an issue is raised, Parliament calls upon the responsible parties (e.g., the Executive) to account. It is through this process that we get deals that greatly benefit us e.g., subsidised electricity tariffs, the halting of proposed fees increments by Makerere University, the relocation of our people from Bududa to safer places, etc.

We may not say thank you, but we are all beneficiaries of the great works of parliamentarians. We may see them as cold-hearted schemers, but MPs are people who have Uganda at heart, whatever private intentions they may have every once in a while.

The idea that money is their sole motivation for joining politics underestimates the role of conviction. Whereas some Ugandans live in Uganda only because they have failed to leave, other Ugandans want to stay in Uganda forever and won’t flee even if there is chaos. Some of these patriots find them themselves in the army, risking their lives to defend our freedoms.

And some find themselves in Parliament, championing the cause of Uganda.

But even if all MPs were in it just for money, our concern should be: are they taking care of our interests? Are they passing fair and just laws? If not, what challenges in law are they not addressing? Such an approach would ensure that we get value for money irrespective of the MPs’ private interests.

That said, we should come down from our clouds and start appreciating the work of MPs. Let our criticisms be rooted in truth, not the narrative of sensational media.