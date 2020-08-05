Cybernetic violence ruins families too

By Melanie Nkwanzi Karamagi

For many, the Covid-19 pandemic has brought with it a number of changes, including the increasing use of media as well as a significant rise in the number of domestic violence cases.

Due to the measures put in place to curb the spread of Covid-19, many people were directed to stay home. For some, this has been a bonding experience while for others, the experience has been a bitter one with increased physical, emotional and psychological abuse.

The understanding of domestic violence has been largely limited to physical violence and verbal abuse.

While this may be the case for individuals within the same physical space, others continue to experience domestic violence even though they are not necessarily within the same physical space as their abusers. Similarly, while technology presents opportunities to communicate and enhances personal relationships, it also presents a number of dangers, including cybernetic violence, which can be a major contributor to domestic violence.

Cybernetic violence can be defined as the use of the Internet, e-mail, and other electronic communication devices to shame, humiliate, provoke fear, threaten or silence the victim.

It can also include impersonating or hacking into online accounts, checking personal emails, sharing false information or personal data or information about the victim or illegal interceptions of communications of a digital nature. While both domestic and cybernetic violence are gender-neutral crimes, statistics clearly show that females are more likely to be victimised.

Increased use of media and cyber space has changed the way women experience violence today and has made them increasingly vulnerable. To qualify as cybernetic violence within the context of domestic violence, the behaviour must comprise two key elements: First, there must be existence of a family relationship, and second, the behaviour must be perpetrated through use of technology. There are numerous types of cybernetic violence, including cyber bullying, cyber harassment, cyber stalking as well as sharing private data on public platforms without consent.

On July 9, Romania recognised cybernetic violence as a form of domestic violence through amending its 2003 law on domestic violence. The move followed a ruling against Romania by the European Court of Human Rights in the case Buturugă v. Romania (application no. 56867/15).

The case concerned allegations of domestic violence and of violation of the confidentiality of electronic correspondence by the former husband of the applicant, Ms Buturugă, who complained of shortcomings in the system for protecting victims of this type of violence.

The European Court of Human Rights held, unanimously, that there had been a violation of Article 3 (prohibition of inhuman or degrading treatment) and Article 8 (right to respect for private and family life and for correspondence) of the European Convention on Human Rights on account of the State’s failure to fulfil its positive obligations under those provisions.

The Court found in particular that the national authorities had not addressed the criminal investigation as raising the specific issue of domestic violence, and that they had thereby failed to provide an appropriate response to the seriousness of the facts complained of by Ms Buturugă.

The investigation into the acts of violence had been defective, and no consideration had been given to the merits of the complaint regarding violation of the confidentially of correspondence, which was closely linked to the complaint of violence. The European Court ruled that Romania had failed to take into consideration the various forms that domestic violence can take.

Mr Melanie Nkwanzi Karamagi is a lawyer and student at the Law Development Centre.