Is DP NRM’s Trojan horse?

Philip Matogo

The Democratic Party (DP) sits on a powder keg. With its MPs departing to join the National Union Platform (NUP) led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, DP might die from its own wounds.

Some observers have said that the party’s splintering is motivated by ethnic sentiments. Whether they are wrong or right, it helps to return to why DP was formed in 1954.

In Buganda, at the time, Protestant chiefs held complete sway to the exclusion of “Catholic elite elements”. To tilt the balance of forces in their favour, these Catholic elements fought for justice. But it was only justice for themselves, not for all Ugandans. This was the ethno-religious foundation of DP.

When the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) was born in 1960, Buganda was apprehensive. In 1957, UPC leader Milton Obote had previously promised to “smash” the kingdom. So UPC was viewed as a party set to ‘contain’ Buganda.

Buganda suddenly found herself encircled by two major parties, the Democratic Party and the Uganda Peoples’ Congress.

In the context of this encirclement, Buganda was faced with a stark choice. It could either join the UPC to defeat the DP or vice-versa.

The option of joining the DP was certainly not seen as an option by the Protestant establishment at Mengo.

So it formed the Kabaka Yekka (Kabaka only) political movement and fell into the loveless embrace of the then anti-Buganda, largely Protestant UPC.

To defeat DP, obtain special status concessions from the UPC and the British, Buganda sprang itself free of encirclement by forging an alliance with the UPC: the infamous UPC-KY alliance.

Against this background, history repeats itself. Several politicians from the ruling party, NRM, have characterised NUP as the re-incarnation of KY.

In this, they are setting the stage for yet another encirclement of Buganda to neutralise any threats, real or imagined, from the kingdom. This is why, more than ever, the NRM is positioning itself as nationalistic as against the supposedly sectional interests of NUP.

The DP holding its delegates’ conference in Gulu could be deemed as a chess piece moved in favour of this encirclement policy. It is telling that President Museveni described the DP president’s close confederate, Mr Mukasa Mbidde, as belonging to the “good DP”.

This characterisation speaks to the narrative of those opponents who describe the DP president and his cohorts as NRM moles, grievously assaulting DP from within. To be sure, President Museveni is not known for praising opponents that he would rather bury alive.

Assuming the NRM is using DP to encircle NUP, and thereafter implode. It would be in keeping with the NRM’s 10-point programme’s third point: the ‘elimination of all forms of sectarianism’. In this document, parties are expressly labelled sectarian. To destroy them would thus serve as NRM’s fulfilment of a historic mission.

However, NRM may swallow parties whole; but not their social bases of support. These bases will view with gravity such a mission. Thus NRM may end up nurturing the very socio-political forces it has sought to destroy.

At any rate, the DP delegates’ conference being held in “Mao’s city” as opposed to any of DP’s traditional citadels could be Mao’s way of projecting DP as a party which transcends Buganda.