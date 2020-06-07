David Moyes, like Museveni, must have attended Ntare School

By Gawaya Tegulle

I really need time to go to Ntare School and check the records, but until then, I feel safe and secure entertaining the hypothesis that former Manchester United manager David Moyes must be an Ntare Old Boy – like Uganda’s President Museveni.

Tuesday, March 25, 2014. Manchester United hosted their bitter rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in a much-awaited Premier League derby. Manchester United, who had been used to winning trophies with seeming ease under the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson (13 in 21 years), had at this point begun to get a feel of what it was like to be a mediocre team.

Man City took just 44 seconds to score their first goal and went on to dominate – and humiliate - Man United in their own backyard, in what turned out to be proceedings of shame. At the end, Man City won 3-0; but the shock was not that Man United had lost – rather that Man City had somehow failed to score seven or eight in what was United’s 10th loss of the season and the sixth at Old Trafford, a place which in the past, teams used to dread like the plague.

And to ruin Man United fan’s week completely, Moyes, in his post-match interview, said: “We have played a very good side, playing at the sort of level we are aspiring to. We need to come up a couple of levels ourselves because at the moment we are not there.”

Now that beat everybody! How could the reigning champions – who had won the title the previous season by 11 points - now be aspiring to play at the level of Johnny-come-latelys? That, I think, is what convinced the vast majority of analysts that Man United had hired a terribly inferior manager who had turned a winning team into a bunch of losers.

Uganda is now struggling with reorganising the transport sector; trying to set up systems.

So President Museveni has been singing himself hoarse about a new railway service, a new airline (he and his wife even posed for pictures on those Bombardier planes) and now the capital city is setting up a new route system for taxis.

The President’s weaverbirds who sing for their supper are busy shrieking about “fundamental change” and “transformation”. Pictures are all over social media about the President’s excellent vision and calls for him to, therefore, continue in power are really loud.

That is stuff easily believed by the less sophisticated; the ignorant and those benefitting from the status quo. The more informed will tell you that by the time Mr Museveni took power, Uganda had a very, very organised public transport system, a legacy of our British colonial masters (God save the Queen!). Both major presidents, Milton Obote and Gen Idi Amin, preserved this legacy with distinction.

At least two State-owned bus companies covered the country: Uganda Transport Company (UTC) and Peoples Transport Company (PTC), providing both town service in major towns and cross-country service for intra-country connections. The railway system was functional, with trains crisscrossing the country with both passengers and cargo, with a strong line connecting to Mombasa. Uganda Airlines – established, quite ironically, by Idi Amin - was very functional.

What changed the game was the entrance of Mr Museveni, with love from Ntare School, who somehow managed to destroy a perfectly functional set-up, making it the mess it is today, the same way Moyes managed to mess up Man United.

A few differences: Black versus White; tall versus short; African versus European; and country versus club. But both have shown the amazing ability to turn a perfectly good set up into a complete mess.

Two men, one Black, the other White, doing same stuff on two different continents surely can’t have the same mother; they just must have attended the same school.

The writer is an advocate of the High Court of Uganda