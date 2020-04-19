By Victoria Nyeko

There has not been an aggressively devastating pandemic (highest level of global health emergency) in the recent past like Covid-19 that has taken the world by surprise and forced different countries to implement lockdown measures in a bid to protect their citizens. On March 11, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 a pandemic.

Historically, there have been pandemics that caused mass deaths such as the 1918 influenza which killed at least 100 million people, surpassing World War I deaths.

Others include the Black Death in the 14th Century that killed more than 200 million people; the smallpox outbreak in the 20th Century that resulted in 300 million deaths, and more recently the HIV pandemic that still has no cure and has caused more than 32 million deaths, with 75 million infections worldwide.

Scientists have noted that starting from the 1980s, the number of infectious disease outbreaks per year tripled, and leaving people more vulnerable to future pandemics. But for Covid-19, it might be a fight that can be won through observing current standard operating procedures (SOPs); i.e. personal hygiene, self-distancing, wearing masks and gloves.

On Tuesday, April 14, President Museveni in a televised address announced that the initial 14 days of lockdown had been further extended by 21 days, from April 15 to May 5.

Government has been praised in some quarters for taking swift action against Covid-19 which has been reflected in the no deaths recorded so far as of Friday morning, and only 55 out of the more than 5,600 tests done being positive.

According to official information, as of Friday, April 14, confirmed cases of Covid-19 worldwide were more than 2.1 million and 147,384 deaths. Uganda, Comoros and Lesotho were some of the few countries with no reported Covid-19 deaths. Luckily, Uganda seems to be defeating Covid-19 by implementing SOPs and citizens adhering to them.

However, will travel, social gatherings, education and economic transactions ever be normal again as it was before Covid-19?

According to Marc Lipsitch, a professor of epidemiology at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health in the US, there could be resurgences of Covid-19 in years to come that can only be guarded against by continuing social distancing and SOP measures, even if the lockdown period continues until 2025.

There are fears that Covid-19 resurgences in the future could be far worse in the absence of a vaccine.

On Monday, March 30, Nigerian president Muhammadu Buhari said while extending his country’s lockdown period: “No country can afford the full impact of a sustained restriction of movement on its economy. I am fully aware of the great difficulties experienced, especially by those who earn a daily wage such as traders, dayworkers, artisans and manual workers.

“We are implementing comprehensive public health measures, intensified case identification, testing, isolation and contact tracing. Covid-19 is a matter of life and death with 323 confirmed cases. Please follow social distancing instructions.

“As a result of this pandemic, the world as we know it has changed. The way we interact with each other, conduct our businesses and trade, travel, educate our children and earn our livelihoods will be different. Therefore, to ensure our economy adapts to this new reality, I am directing the ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Communication and Digital Economy, Science and Technology, Transportation, Aviation, Health, Works and Education to jointly develop a comprehensive policy for a Nigerian economy functioning with current and post-Covid-19 Pandemic.”

In Uganda, Covid-19 has so far been effectively managed by government. But questions citizens are anxiously awaiting is what post-Covid-19 Uganda will look like.

Advertisement