Digital polls and grey areas that will short-change voters

By Norbert Mao

The role of leadership is to make decisions. The quality of decisions depend on the input of stakeholders and the judgement of the decision makers.

The government insists that the threat of Covid-19 is so grave and that is why public gatherings, including religious gatherings, are banned. Yet the facts show that the recovery rate of patients has been excellent and is far ahead of the escalation of infection.

Community transmission has increased but is contained. The pandemic remains an imported disease. The fatality rate is zero. Our medics are successfully treating the coronavirus with basic drugs like hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin antibiotic and vitamins. Most of the patients are asymptomatic. All infected people have recovered without going into intensive care.

Yet the government has taken serious measures to prevent the spread of the virus. To date, schools and houses of worship are closed, public transport only operates at half capacity, boda bodas can’t carry passengers, arcades are still closed and there’s a dusk to dawn curfew.

If, indeed, the pandemic is as severe as it is said to be, then why would the government risk the lives of citizens by exposing them to the risk of infection at polling stations?

At the polling station 500 to 1,000 people will share pens, vote at the same basin, use the same stamp pad to get thumbprints, and touch ballot papers handed to them by officials.

The officials will also be seated on benches where transparency might not allow social distancing. In those circumstances, all it requires is one infected person to expose all the voters to the risk of infection.

A responsible government would declare a state of emergency and focus on saving lives instead of a deceitful trade off in the name of “scientific” elections that may be overrun by the emotions that an election season generates.

Instead of purporting to invent a makeshift scientific election as a response to Covid-19, an independent EC, acting in good faith to protect the life of all Ugandans, ought to have reported to the President, Parliament and all stakeholders that the Covid-19 situation prevents a normal general election from being held so that the President would then be duty-bound to declare a state of emergency in terms of Article 110(1)(c) of the Constitution, or ease Covid-19 rules appropriately with a view to safeguarding our constitutional democracy.

Should a pilot ignore the hazards of bad weather and take off just because there’s a scheduled flight?

The revised road map issued by the EC imposed severe restrictions on campaigns and banned mass rallies. The so-called scientific campaigns and elections places a discount on the constitutional right of Ugandans to a free, fair and credible elections.

Elections cannot just be reduced to the act of casting ballots. Elections must provide for active engagements between the voters and those seeking to be elected to public offices.

The infrastructure for digital campaigns are inadequate in most of the country and even where they may be available, they are too costly and inaccessible for various reasons.

The options that have to be considered include: Postponement of the elections until the country is ready, ignoring the enhanced risks of infection but taking precautions during electoral activities and hold mass rallies the Malawi and Burundi way, review the law to accommodate the so-called “scientific” elections or suspend elections entirely and hold an inclusive national dialogue leading to a transitional government of national unity to deal with the challenges of a deeply wounded and fractured country.

Furthermore, digital campaign is not defined in any gazetted instrument. It shall be the subject of multiple interpretations by law enforcement authorities, including the notoriously trigger-happy LDUs who may shoot candidates and their agents for merely taking a stroll on the street or handing out a flyer to a potential voter in a market.

There is unacceptable vagueness concerning the range of prohibited conduct. Is it only political rallies or public gatherings of all kinds that are barred? Are processions also prohibited, and if so why? How about the statutory meetings of political parties and other political organisations?