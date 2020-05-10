By Harold Acemah

On May 5, Parliament approved the creation of Terego District where yours truly hails from. Terego is geographically located in the heartland of West Nile. For the record, I was born at Wolo, Yumbe District. My father, the Rev Canon Enoka Yada (RIP), came from Terego and was for 15 years headmaster of Wolo Primary School where I did PLE in 1958.

The creation of Terego District fulfils a promise Sabalwanyi made during campaigns for the 2016 elections whose results were disputed and challenged at the Supreme Court by former prime minister Amama Mbabazi.

At one of his political rallies held in Terego County, Sabalwanyi admitted that people of Terego had been denied a district status because they had been voting unwisely.

It’s incredible, outrageous and unacceptable! From 2001 to 2016, the MP of Terego was a friend and FDC stalwart, Mr Kasiano Wadri, whose record in Parliament speaks eloquently. Whether you like him or not, Wadri is a competent, effective and fearless MP.

Sabalwanyi promised Teregians a district if they voted wisely in the 2016 elections, meaning if they elect NRM candidates and added that Terego would in addition get essential services, such as, electricity, water and good roads. I could not believe my ears because as citizens and taxpayers of Uganda we are entitled to these services.

I am informed by reliable sources that elders of Terego met and decided to call Sabalwanyi’s bluff. They appealed for support for NRM candidates and consequently when results were declared in 2016, voters in Terego elected NRM candidates for the first time, namely, Mr Mario Obiga Kania for Terego East and Mr Moses Angundru for Terego West where I reside.

Another Teregian, who for 10 years was Woman MP of Arua District on FDC ticket, Ms Christine Bako Abia, surprisingly lost her seat to a novice, Ms Mourine Osoru. Ms Abia did West Nile proud in Parliament and she has been a competent and effective advocate of the women of Uganda. I encourage Ms Abia to stand again in 2021, preferably on UPC ticket.

Ten years ago, Maracha and Terego were offered a district which failed to take off because politicians from the two counties failed to agree on the headquarters and name of the district. As a result, for one year or so this poisoned chalice was called Maracha-Terego District, a mouthful and quite nasty.

One day, then minister of Local Government, Gen Kahinda Otafiire, unilaterally decided to accord Maracha district status with headquarters at Nyadri, leaving Terego out in the cold. When Terego eventually reverted to Arua District, the county was not welcomed back like the biblical prodigal son with a grand feast at which a fattened bull was slaughtered.

The dust eventually settled and Terego continued to play a prominent and constructive role in the affairs and politics of Arua District and West Nile region. I am sure the departure of Terego from Arua District in July will leave a vacuum which may take many years to fill.

My take on Terego District

My position on Terego District and decentralisation in Uganda is based on principle and is well known to the elders of Terego, including the two MPs who are my friends.

The lessons of Maracha, Yumbe, Obongi and Madi-Okollo districts should not be lost on the people of West Nile. I believe resources wasted on creating small and economically insolvent districts would be better spent on providing good healthcare, clean water, quality education and good roads for the people of West Nile.

The main artery road of West Nile which runs from Arua Municipality via Terego and Yumbe to Moyo was neglected for many years and deliberately left to deteriorate because of politics. Nicknamed “FDC Road” by the wananchi, it is economically a priority road which would open the region for lucrative business. Despite the promise Sabalwanyi made in 2016, nothing has so far been done to improve this crucial road which was much better in the 1960s.

Politically, division of West Nile into 12 tiny, ill-funded and weak districts is very bad for our region. It plays into the hands of dishonest, unpatriotic and self-condemned politicians whose hidden agenda is to divide and rule Uganda for 50 years or more. For the above reasons, I cannot frankly welcome the endless creation of districts in Uganda. A better and viable alternative is devolution or federation.