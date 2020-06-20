Does Uganda need election?

By Moses Khisa

This is a somewhat rhetorical question but one that is nevertheless worth asking. Uganda is scheduled to hold General Election early next year, in accordance with the mandatory five-year constitutional cycle.

World-over, elections have become the standard form by which citizens express their will on who to lead them and under what set of policies and programmes. In the past decade or so in Uganda, however, elections, especially the presidential contest, have become meaningless.

As we wrestle with the uncertainties and unprecedented disruptions wrought by coronavirus, earlier this week, the chairman of Uganda’s Electoral Commission (EC), Simon Byabakama Mugenyi, announced that campaigns for next year’s elections would be by other means other than the usual rallies and gatherings through which contenders for office interface with voters.

According to Byabakama, digital campaigning and media platforms would be the alternatives to be utilised by all seeking to solicit the people’s vote. That would all be fine if we had systems and an established culture of organising elections that are free, fair and transparent.

However, the EC that Byabakama heads lacks both the credibility and competence to serve as a neutral and impartial umpire between all persons bidding for the highest political office in the land – the presidency. Credibility and integrity are critical for institutions that adjudicate critical public matters like elections. And individual leaders are a core component of any credible institution.

We may recall that not too long ago when he served as Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Byabakama was involved in despicable act of political persecution. He was the prosecutor in the 2005 trumped-up rape charges against Opposition leader Dr Kizza Besigye. So ludicrous was this case that the presiding judge, John Bosco Katusi, laconically characterised it as crude and amateurish.

On his part, defence counsel David Mpanga eloquently argued that the rape case against Dr Besigye was nurtured and developed in State House, cooked to imperfection at the behest of the then Director of Criminal Investigations, Elizabeth Kutesa, and presented in full inadequacy by the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, Byabakama.

To have allowed himself to be an accessory in a political scheme that entailed the abuse of due process, Byabakama just like Ms Kutesa, greatly imperilled his integrity. He was later appointed to the bench, first in the High Court, later elevated to the Court of Appeal from where President Museveni tapped him to succeed Dr Badru Kiggundu at the helm of the EC.

It is simply impossible for Byabakama to organise and superintend a presidential election whose results will be credible when Museveni is a candidate in that election.

In fairness, though, this is not so much the EC’s or Byabakama’s problem as the system of our politics and especially the attitudes and predispositions of the incumbent candidate.

At the structural level, we have a broken political system, riddled with corruption, saddled in inefficiency and attuned to sustaining one-man rule.

Under the current system, a presidential election is not about competition for the highest office in the land in which contenders are free to pitch their plans to the public and the most persuasive candidate carries the day.

No. Quite on the contrary, the incumbent sees an election as unnecessary inconvenience in which he participates only to show he is committed to constitutionalism and to keep up the façade of pseudo democracy.

In reality , Museveni sees his opponents not as legitimate contenders, but as criminals who should be pummelled with the full force of the state machinery over which he has firm control. At its core, Museveni’s rule is built on military might and militarism. That is how he captured power. He cannot contemplate losing it in any other way. He has, in fact, been on record saying he cannot be removed from power by a mere piece of paper.

If this is the attitude and mindset of the most important person in the electoral process, how can we imagine that an election in which he is a candidate can result in any other outcome other than what he wants - to be declared the winner. He sees the EC and Byabakama not as an independent institution that should act justly, but is there to serve him.