Don’t declare dead year, kill terms I and II

By J F Nakato

The world woke up to the news of Covid-19 infections and lockdowns, which affected our routines. Suddenly, there were so many uncertainties – businesses closed, jobs lost, schools closed, and sadly, lives lost too! The effects of the Covid-19 pandemic changed the world, and life as we knew it, and it will probably never be the same again.

While international and some local schools in Uganda continued with online learning, many national schools still remain in a state of confusion because they do not have clear guidelines on how to proceed. Nevertheless, some schools found creative ways of engaging their learners.

Through personal experience and research, I know that online learning can be as effective as physical classrooms. There will always be some exceptions though – some learners may need physical classrooms due to short attention span, special and health needs; affordability of gadgets, data, network challenges, and supervision.

However, if we are to learn from those that chose to continue with online learning, the effort should be on how to effectively achieve learning through online platforms while schools are still closed. How do we achieve equity? How can we assist schools bite this seemingly large elephant and cut it down to size?

How else can it be done if we can’t learn online?

Through radio, TV, or printed material? Can we organise local communities to facilitate learning through social distancing? Can we teach three times a week at local community centres and have learners take turns? Can we encourage parents to volunteer as “teachers”, train them and send them to their communities? Below are some ideas we can build on:

Instead of declaring a dead year, Uganda National Curriculum Development Centre could remove Term Two and Three content from all school syllabuses to avoid panic teaching when schools re-open. This way, the ground would be well levelled for learners who did not continue studying during the lockdown.

If this material is very relevant, it could be spread out in the subsequent terms. Truth be told, much of what is taught in school needs to be re-visited to determine their relevance to this fast-changing world. These are not normal times, so we shouldn’t expect things to remain as such.

How about scraping final exams for 2020 just like international schools did? This would be a great opportunity to re-think why we hold those exams.

Maybe it’s high time we considered continuous assessments as an option so that candidates are not judged by results from their final exams, but by how they have continuously performed. Pre-entry tests at school level could be carried out to determine the students to admit for the subsequent classes.

Conduct final exams for P7, S4 and S6, but exams could focus on the work previously covered in all classes pre-Covid-19, so that Term One and Two content is not examined.

The government could either intervene with a new policy on data charges, or subsidise for the country through negotiations with data service providers. Uganda’s tariffs and charges from Internet data providers are very high. If data was made affordable, more Ugandans would access the Internet, and therefore, access more educational resources.

If you think this is impossible, just look back to where we started with Celtel in the 1990s and how far we have come. If the same formula was applied and data charges reduced, the number of Ugandans accessing the Internet is likely to exponentially grow, just like it did with airtime users.