Dreams of attaining Uganda’s Vision 2020

By Dr Chrisostom Oketch

President Museveni’s promise of availing television sets to villages as an alternative to e-learning, is a good dream/vision given the fact that ‘good dreams/vision are never attainable, but rather one can always come closer to achieving them.

The President seems to think that government was able to take Ugandans to the promised land through Vision 2020 of being a middle income country and, therefore, technology adoption becomes much easier to roll out within the population.

However, it is important to note that Uganda’s current economic set up cannot support the use of TV across the 7, 505 villages. Besides, government itself seems to have limited financial capability to distribute TV sets to due to many national challenges it is facing such as Covid-19, disasters such as floods in Kasese, floating islands in Lake Victoria , rising lake, river water levels, and locusts, among others.

Leaving that aside, let’s try to critically examine government’s probability of fulfilling its promise.

First, if government was not able to distribute food to 20 per cent of the population in Kampala, Wakiso and parts of Mukono, then how viable that it distribute 15,010 TV sets across the country? Secondly, if the Ministry of Education and Sports is not able to distribute learning materials of less than 10 pages to learners in lower primary, then how feasible is it to use TV sets?

Thirdly, how possible is it to distribute TV sets when government is yet to rollout the distributing of standardised facemask to every citizen above six years.?

Now let’s give government the benefit of the doubt that they can avail to install TV sets across the country. What will happen as regards the issues of social distancing given the crowding that will take place as students converge around a TV set.

This would ideally put the students and other people who may join them at great risk of contracting or spreading coronavirus, especially if they sneeze and cough when they do not wear a facemask.

In addition, such move will require government to fast-track rural electrification so as to avail power for running the TV sets. It should be noted that already, many health centre IIIs operate without electricity. Moreover, the few that solar power installed have very weak solar panels. This, therefore, would imply that the TV project would stretch to beyond the financial year 2022/2023.

We also need to come to reality with the practicability of using TV sets in teaching learners in villages, many of whom have never seen a television . This means that many learners will be carried away with rural excitement of seeing a screen for the first time instead of comprehending what they are being taught.

I strongly believe that some learners will come along with their parents/guardians to watch TV programmes for the first time in their lives instead of using it for learning. This makes it difficult to use TV as a source of learning.

It is prudent that government should starts with small things before embarking on big ones in line with the adage that says: “The one who will give you a pumpkin starts with giving you its leaves to be used as sauce.”

Therefore, government should first ensure that learning materials reach all learners across the country. It should also sensitise parents/guardians to encourage and guide their children to use the learning materials well.

Advertisement